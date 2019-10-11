Photo Credit: Aaron Blanck's TRICK OR TREAT-QUEL Is Coming To Epic

After taking over the tinsel in last season's A Christmas to Forget, Aaron Blanck is back with many of his holiday friends to dismantle everyone's favorite pagan celebration. In Aaron Blanck's Trick or Treat-quel, all the characters you sort of remember and kind of love have reassembled to bring you a spooky, musical, never-ending nightmare for all ages!

"After the success of last year's show, I was like, 'Hey Aaron, do you want to do this again,'" says Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "He said, 'No' and that was the last I heard of it until I found out he'd been rehearsing in the theater for the past few weeks. I tried telling him that we'd scheduled a production of Now, Voyager in October after he turned us down, but he refused to leave, and with my lawyers out of town, it looked like we just had to go ahead with it and hope for the best."

The top-secret production has been shrouded in secrecy, but we do know that it answers all your questions from the first show, such as--

How did Aaron meet DJ?

Has Tina the Puppet gone Equity?

Will Renee Zellwegger convince us she's Judy Garland?

"I keep hearing screaming and then crying and then more screaming and then a little bit of laughter then some singing and back to the screaming," says Broccoli, "And that's just when Aaron's alone in his dressing room."

Aaron Blanck's Trick or Treat-quel will play a very limited run at the Artists' Exchange, home to Epic Theatre Company from October 11th - 19th.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.artists-exchange.org/events



The Cast of TRICK OR TREAT

Katie Westgate

Cassidy McCarten

Brian Kozak

Aaron Blanck

