PPAC to Host Community Food Drive in October

Inspired by the “corniest” Tony Award-winning musical comedy, SHUCKED, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 10A to 1P. A We Share Hope van will be parked on-site in the drop off lane in front of the Theatre from 10A to 1P on Saturday, October 5 to receive donated food items.

All nonperishable food donations are welcome; however, We Share Hope lists the following items as most needed for donation:

· Canned vegetables (like corn) and fruit

· Peanut butter

· Chunky soups and beef stew

· Pasta, Pasta sauce, and Macaroni & Cheese

· Rice

· Dry or canned beans

· Canned meat (tuna, ham, chicken, etc.).

As a thank you, those who donate food to the drive will receive a special pricing offer for tickets to the Sunday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 22 evening performances of SHUCKED. The special offer is valid at the Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Golden Circle and Rear Second Dress Circle seating are excluded from the offer.

SHUCKED launches its National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center Sunday, October 20 to Sunday, October 27, 2024. In Providence, SHUCKED is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



SHUCKED features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn , a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien . Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.



What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. SHUCKED is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. SHUCKED is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

