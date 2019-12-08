PPAC Announces Its 2020/2021 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) J.L. "Lynn" Singleton has announced PPAC's 2020/2021 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

WPRI 12 is the Season Media Sponsor.

Three of the productions in the 2020/2021 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will launch their National Tours at PPAC: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (July 18 - 25, 2020), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (October 20 - 25, 2020), and THE PROM (January 23 - 29, 2021). Since 2008, PPAC has been the Theatre of Choice for opening 22 National Tours.

The Broadway Series will also feature THE CHER SHOW (December 29, 2020 - January 3, 2021), the Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival OKLAHOMA! (March 2 - 7, 2021), SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (March 16 - 21, 2021), Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY (April 20 - 25, 2021), and MEAN GIRLS (June 15 - 20, 2021). Please see below for a list of show descriptions.

"For the first time ever, you can give the gift of a subscription to our next Broadway Season in time for holiday giving," Singleton said. "In addition, PPAC Subscribers for the 2020/2021 Season will have first opportunity to renew for the 2021/2022 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, which will feature a return engagement of HAMILTON."

*Reserve your eight-show subscription package with just a $99.00 initial payment (per subscription); balance may be paid in up to ten monthly payments. For complete details on subscription pricing and to reserve, please contact a Box Office representative at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or Sharon Corcoran in Direct Response at (401) 574-3136 for complete information. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Direct Response Hours are Monday through Friday, 9A to 5P.

The complete line-up for the 2020/2021 Season will be announced at a later time.





