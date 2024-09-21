Oversoul Theatre Collective Will Host New Monthly Arts and Music Series at Underground Railroad Cafe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oversoul Theatre Collective (OTC) has announced its new partnership and residency at the Underground Railroad Cafe on Acushnet Avenue. This collaboration brings a vibrant array of monthly events to the New Bedford community, including music, poetry, and civic dialogues, all offered free to the public with a suggested donation of $5.

Monthly Highlights Include:

2nd THURSDAY BLUES: Join us on the second Thursday of each month at 8 PM for a dynamic jam session featuring blues, jazz, and soul music. Led by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor of The GroovaLottos, this session provides musicians of all skill levels an opportunity to collaborate and perform in a relaxed, public rehearsal atmosphere.

THUMP & SOUL SESSION: Starting this month, our popular THUMP & SOUL SESSION moves from Gallery X to the Underground Railroad Cafe! Every third Saturday at 9 PM, come dance and vibe to the best of House Music, Rare Groove, and Afrobeats, spun by the resident sound system, WAMPTRONICA, alongside a roster of guest DJs and performers.

GRIOT's CORNER: On the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 PM, GRIOT's CORNER will feature engaging presentations of poetry and drama, including an open mic for community members. Each session will spotlight a guest presenter and explore arts and civic dialogue issues within the BIPOC community.

Founded in 1994 on Cape Cod and extending to New Bedford in 1997, the OTC has a rich history of enhancing artistic, cultural, and educational experiences. Their mission is to foster high-quality programs and provide professional training and opportunities in the arts. Over the years, OTC has collaborated with notable local organizations including Gallery X, the Boys & Girls Club, and Interwoven Studios.

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, co-founder and Artistic Director of OTC, is excited to lead this new chapter of artistic innovation and community engagement at the Underground Railroad Cafe.

Event Details:

Location: Underground Railroad Cafe, Acushnet Avenue, New Bedford, MA

2nd THURSDAY BLUES: 2nd Thursday of each month, 8 PM

THUMP & SOUL SESSION: 3rd Saturday of each month, 9 PM

GRIOT's CORNER: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 6:30 PM

