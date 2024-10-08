Oskar Eustis and Kate Burton Will Headline Free 'ArtsBiz' Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi award-winning pianist, composer, music director, filmmaker and entrepreneur Dr. Judith Lynn Stillman (r.) – an Artist in Residence at Rhode Island College (RIC) in Providence – is the force behind the inaugural “ArtsBiz,” a free-to-the-public, star-studded event that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the business of the performing arts. Stillman presents “ArtsBiz" in partnership with RIC (Jack Warner, President) and the RIC’s School of Business (Marianne Raimondo, Dean) on Thu., Nov. 21 @ 12 pm at RIC’s Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.

As director, performer and moderator for “ArtsBiz,” Stillman leads the event by example, leveraging her long and acclaimed career as a pianist, composer and filmmaker who demonstrates a deep commitment to human rights, diversity and arts education. Stillman’s work earned her the Providence Business News’ 2023 Business Women Award for Creative Services Industry Leader, and previous honors including Honored Artist of The American Prize in piano and composition, the Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts, and the Christiana Carteaux Bannister Award for Civil Service in the Arts. Stillman says she has been eager to bring together prominent artists with whom she has collaborated to offer invaluable insights into the performing arts industry.

“ArtsBiz” opens with keynote addresses from The Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis (far l., photo by Joan Marcus) and Emmy and Tony Award-nominated screen and stage star Kate Burton (near l., courtesy Public Theater). Eustis served as Artistic Director of Trinity Repertory Theater from 1994-2005. His many laudable credits include the world-premiere production of “Hamilton” at The Public Theater. Burton’s prolific and acclaimed 50-year acting career has seen her play roles in film, on Broadway and in regional theaters across the country. She is a Professor of Theater Practice in Acting at University of Southern California. Eustis and Burton will discuss their personal paths to the heights of the performing arts industry, including stories of challenge and triumph, and offer advice on maintaining a career in the theater business.

For the artistic centerpiece of “ArtsBiz,” an encore one-hour version of Stillman’s newest multimedia production, “Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody,” will be showcased. Highlighting her unique play-within-a-concert™ format, the performance combines music, visuals and an original script that brings to life the Czech composer renowned for his timeless works like the beloved “Piano Quintet in A Major,” which resonates with audiences worldwide. Offering a glimpse into his 19th and late-20th century life, audiences learn about Dvořák’s creative impulses, the culture that surrounded and influenced him, and his love for Czech folk music that imbued much of his musical output. On piano, Stillman is joined by principal string players from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. Acclaimed New England actor Fred Sullivan Jr. stars as the composer.

“ArtsBiz” also features a panel of regional arts luminaries who will speak about the practical realities of combining business and creativity to make a living in the performing arts. The panel comprises Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt, Providence Performing Arts Center General Manager Alan Chille, Boston Symphony Orchestra Publicist Rena Cohen, dancer-choreographer Shani Collins-Achille and Gamm Theater Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

“I’m delighted to bring this remarkable group together for an exclusive inside look at the dedication, passion, and real work that goes into a career in the performing arts,” Stillman says. “It’s a rare opportunity for students and members of the general public to hear top industry leaders talk live about their journeys and the steps they can take to reach similar heights.”

“ArtsBiz” takes place November 21 at 12 noon, at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Road in Providence, RI. Tickets are free but registration is required at artsbiz.org.

Comments