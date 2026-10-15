IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Return to The Gamm Theatre

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The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will bring a mix of theater and radio back to its stage with a new production of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the beloved screenplay, this acclaimed twist on the classic film retells the redemptive story of resilience and community as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 11-27 only at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $60-$80 with discounts for subscribers and members, as well as students. Groups of four or more save $15 per ticket.

Wonderful Life actor Emily Turtle (voice of Zuzu Bailey and more) leads a winter workshop for children ages 7-11 on Saturday, December 19 from 10:00am to 1:00pm with crafts, cookies, and interactive theater games. Fee is $35.

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella remounts this year’s production with a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, a fast-moving Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites audiences to “see what happens when the best of theater meets the golden age of radio.” (WBLQ Radio)

Estrella said he is excited to launch the theater’s sixth production of this audience favorite after a three-season hiatus.

“From 'George Bailey, I'll love you till the day I die' to the singing of “Auld Lang Syne,” oh how I have missed this show! Even annual viewings of the imperishable film adaptation could not fill the hole,” Estrella said. “The uniqueness of the live radio play format allows the audience to become the citizens of Bedford Falls and hold George Bailey’s hand every step of the way on that fateful Christmas eve. It is among the most moving experiences I have had on stage and off in my decades at The Gamm and I couldn’t be more excited that we’re bringing it back.”

ABOUT IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you’ve never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

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