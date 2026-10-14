Christopher Griffith Hired as Gamm Theatre Executive Director

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The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has announced that Christopher Griffith will be the theater’s new executive director. Griffith brings 15 years of theater and entrepreneurial leadership experience, helping mission-driven organizations grow sustainably and strengthen their impact in the community.

Griffith’s most recent theater role was that of managing director for Gloucester Stage Company, a professional non-profit theater company in Gloucester, Mass, where he supported over 50 professional productions, including multiple Elliot Norton Award winners. From that position, he also co-led negotiations on behalf of fellow New England Area Theater (NEAT) theaters, a bargaining unit of the Actors’ Equity Association. Previously, Christopher was managing director of the Muncie Civic Theatre in Indiana. At both organizations, Griffith built and implemented sales and fundraising strategies that significantly increased operating revenue through greater patron engagement, strategic planning, and fiscal stewardship. Among his many accomplishments, he has helped raise more than $7 million dollars for capital projects.

Griffith holds an M.B.A. with a focus on entrepreneurship from Ball State University where he also received a B.S. in business administration. He is a native of South Bend, Indiana.

“The Gamm Theatre is a vital cultural asset for the region. With the combined vision of the board of directors, Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe, the organization is poised to define what a truly inclusive, fearless American theater can be in the decades ahead,” Griffith said. “It is my honor to partner with this leadership, the dedicated staff, and the growing community of supporters to secure the future of this valued institution.'

Gamm Board Vice President Bill Stone, who led the search for a new executive director, said Griffith’s combined skills and background made him a clear choice for the job.

“Chris brings exceptional experience running theaters comparable in size to The Gamm. I expect our patrons and supporters will find Chris’ joyful dedication to our theater’s mission to be infectious. He inspires confidence and exudes a love of theater,” Stone said. “I believe Chris will be the leader we need to match and support Tony’s creative talent and energy.”

Griffith joins The Gamm at a pivotal time with the demand for its artistic and education programs exceeding the organization’s fiscal and operational capacity, Artistic Director Tony Estrella noted.

“I am thrilled that Chris will be leading The Gamm as we further cement our reach and reputation beyond Rhode Island as a regional arts destination,” Estrella said. “I have admired Chris over many years not only for his efforts to sustain and expand the great work of our friends at Gloucester Stage, but also for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the larger New England theater community. I feel lucky that soon he will be helming the ship.”

Griffith assumes his position on November 16. In addition to leading the theater’s day-to-day operations, he will be instrumental in implementing the theater’s new strategic plan. Priorities include building a stronger financial foundation and internal infrastructure, exploring new revenue streams, and expanding community partnerships and education programs.

Griffith succeeds Jason Cabral who left The Gamm last December after more than two years as executive director. Myran Parker-Brass has held the position of interim executive director since then.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH﻿

﻿Christopher Griffith has a proven record of deep competency and entrepreneurial vision, including 15 years’ experience as a transformative theater leader. Griffith served as chief executive for two regional theaters, most recently at Gloucester Stage Company where he was responsible for increasing the theater’s financial stability and implementing a long-term strategic vision. Among other community-facing initiatives, his accomplishments in the maritime city included an innovative $1.5 million waterfront boat slip that was incorporated into the theater’s work and identity.

Griffith began his career in theater leadership in 2012 at Muncie Civic Theatre in Indiana, where he grew all aspects of the beloved and historic community institution by increasing contributed revenue, ticket sales, and grant support, and building effective staff and board infrastructure. Griffith moved to Gloucester Stage in 2018 as the theater’s managing director, where he once again built out critical support for a long-standing community asset. Upon his departure, Gloucester Stage had increased audience capacity and ticket sales, helped create a plan to ensure greater diversity, increased overall revenue by 43%, and strengthened internal operating systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffith’s innovative approach to philanthropy and the arts has been featured in The Boston Globe.

For the past 18 months, as chief development officer for a Pacific Northwest furniture design start-up, Griffith has helped achieve first order profitability by building authentic relationships with customers and investors during their seed round funding campaign.

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