HAMILTON, MY FAIR LADY & More Announced for Providence Performing Arts Center's 2021/2022 Broadway Season

Providence Performing Arts Center has unveiled their 2021/2022 Broadway season! PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. and President and CEO J.L. "Lynn" Singleton announced the completion of the theatre's façade restoration project and the theatre's upcoming Broadway schedule at a press conference held in PPAC's Grand Lobby. The special announcement was also livestreamed, courtesy of Broadway season media sponsor WPRI 12 at:

https://www.wpri.com/watch/live-streaming-special-event-coverage/



"On behalf of the PPAC Board of Directors and PPAC staff, we are thrilled to announce that Broadway will be back at PPAC this October," said Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. "When patrons return to the PPAC this fall, they will notice that the new façade has been completed. Over the winter of 2020/2021, PPAC installed new, custom terracotta tiles and exterior lighting; after 93 years, our theatre needed a beautiful new exterior. The new exterior lighting features an array of colors and combinations, which we can utilize for holidays and special events."



"Our 44th Season features Broadway hits, including season opener

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, followed by a two-week return engagement of HAMILTON," said PPAC President J.L. "Lynn" Singleton. "We have been touched by everyone's support and good wishes over the past year as we have been planning the return of Broadway shows to our stage. We can't wait to welcome everyone back at PPAC so that we can enjoy live theatre together again!"



Chairman Walsh added, "We are also looking forward to continuing our community outreach and engagement programs in the 2021/2022 season so that a wide range of communities can enjoy Broadway theatre, dance, music, and more. We are very appreciative of our donors and sponsors for supporting these programs and our Theatre."



As part of the season announcement, Singleton showed a video produced by the PPAC Marketing department and WPRI 12. John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions and the Taco/The White Family Foundation, said in the video, "On behalf of myself and Taco/The White Family Foundation, we are so pleased to again be sponsoring the Broadway Series, which we have supported now for over a decade. As a Rhode Island business owner and lover of the arts, I feel a social responsibility to uplift our community and provide families the opportunity to enrich their lives through the arts and live performances at PPAC. I am thrilled that Broadway is back at PPAC!"





The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will open in October 2021 with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (October 9 - 16, 2021) and HAMILTON will return for two weeks from November 30 to December 12, 2021. The Series includes four acclaimed Broadway productions: the musical comedy THE PROM (March 8 - 13, 2022), the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical OKLAHOMA! (March 22 - 27, 2022), AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (April 12 - 17, 2022), and Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY (May 11 - 15, 2022).



The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, RENT - THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR headlines the Encore Series January 14 - 16, 2022. Based on the 1982 hit film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN makes its Providence debut February 18 - 20, 2022. The effervescent BLUE MAN GROUP returns to PPAC May 20 - 22, 2022.





Three Broadway Specials round out PPAC's 2021/2022 Broadway season. The family-friendly holiday show CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE returns for three performances on December 17 - 18, 2021.



The previously announced engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will perform at PPAC January 25 - 30, 2022 and the long-awaited premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been rescheduled for April 5 - 10, 2022. The PPAC Box Office will issue new tickets to current ticketholders of both JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the fall of 2021. Current ticketholders do not need to take any further action at this time.



On sale dates for the productions in PPAC's 2021/2022 season, including HAMILTON, will be announced at a later time. Tickets for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and DEAR EVAN HANSEN are on sale now; tickets can be purchased at ppacri.org or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). The PPAC Box Office window is closed until further notice; please direct any questions to the PPAC Box Office by emailing box_office_questions@ppacri.org or calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787).



For Family Night shows, patrons can purchase one regularly priced ticket and receive a complimentary ticket of the same value for a child aged 18 or younger to enjoy CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE on Friday, December 17, 2021; THE PROM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022; and MY FAIR LADY on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Please note that BankNewport Family Night tickets are not yet available; a single ticket on sale date will be announced.

Subscription Information

When you subscribe to the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and/or the Encore Series, you will receive a host of exclusive benefits, including guaranteed seating, flexible payment plan options, priority advance ticket ordering, ticket exchange privileges, and an exclusive subscriber parking option at the Clifford Street Garage, located at 75 Clifford Street in downtown Providence.



Renewing and new subscribers to the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will have guaranteed subscription seats to HAMILTON and the other shows in the Broadway Series, PLUS will be able to advance order extra tickets to all shows in PPAC's Broadway Season, including tickets to HAMILTON.



Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions until the renewal deadline of Thursday, June 10, 2021; the PPAC Box Office will send subscription renewal packages in early May. Renewing subscribers can take advantage of a four-month payment plan (Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and Encore Series) through June 10, 2021.



The PPAC Box Office window is closed until further notice; however, new and current subscribers can call the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org at any time to learn more about renewing a subscription or becoming a subscriber.



New subscribers can place subscription orders with Customer Service Specialist Sharon Corcoran by calling (401) 574-3136 or emailing scorcoran@ppacri.org or by calling the Box Office at 401-421-ARTS (2787). Customer Service hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 2P.



Discounted admission is available for groups of 10 to 15 or more to most of the performances in PPAC's Broadway Season; for complete information and to order, please contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or call (401) 574-3162.



The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series



The 2021/2022 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series opens with Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, October 9 - 16, 2021. One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.



HAMILTON returns to PPAC November 30 - December 12, 2021. HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R &B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Please note: HAMILTON is recommended for ages 10+.



Musical comedy THE PROM invites everyone to PPAC March 8 - 13, 2022. This joyous Broadway hit is about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. BankNewport Family Night at THE PROM is Wednesday, March 9, 2022. THE PROM is a designated Family Show; however, THE PROM is recommended for ages 8+.



The Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival OKLAHOMA! comes to PPAC March 22 - 27, 2022. Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light. Please note: OKLAHOMA! is recommended for ages 12+.



AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will fill PPAC with the iconic music of The Temptations April 12 - 17, 2022. AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.



The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY concludes the 2021/2022 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series May 11 - 15, 2022. BankNewport Family Night at MY FAIR LADY is Thursday, May 12, 2022. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed? MY FAIR LADY is a designated Family Show; all ages are welcome!

Encore Series



RENT - The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour headlines the 2021/2022 Encore Series January 14 - 16, 2022. For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. It follows a year, or "525,600 minutes," in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. RENT has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage, and a source of joy and strength. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production.



The new romantic musical, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN arrives at PPAC February 18 - 20, 2022. Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and set in Newport, Rhode Island, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong," and a score based on the 1980s catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Awards nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart.



BLUE MAN GROUP brings their colorful and high-energy show to PPAC May 20 - 22, 2022. More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP - signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy; the men are still blue, but the rest is all new. Join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages. BLUE MAN GROUP is a designated Family Show; all ages are welcome!

Broadway Specials



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE brings its reimagined live family holiday spectacular to Providence on December 17 and 18, 2021. This critically acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and a new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Broadway director and the founder of Cirque Dreams, Neil Goldberg, has assembled a talented cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, and dancers to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more for the 2021 holiday season. The one and only CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been hailed by the New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load" and "the perfect holiday gift and show for everyone to enjoy" by BroadwayWorld. BankNewport Family Night is on Friday, December 17, 2021. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a designated Family Show; all ages are welcome!



Providence audiences will experience the iconic JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR January 25 - 30, 2022. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. For 50 years, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARa??has been aa??musicala??phenomenona??with a world-wide fan base.a?? Now, almost 10a??years after the last major toura??in the US,a??this award-winninga??Regent's Park productiona??is playing throughout Northa??America.a??Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production ofa??JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARa??won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016a??and 2017.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2018 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN "will be found" at PPAC April 5 - 10, 2022. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics alike.