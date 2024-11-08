Family Night Announced At HAMILTON At Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), BankNewport and HAMILTON have announced that BankNewport Family Night at HAMILTON will take place on Wednesday, December 18th at 7P.

"BankNewport is pleased to support PPAC's Family Night performance of HAMILTON. We are proud to support the arts and make an evening at the theatre more accessible to our communities,” said BankNewport President and CEO Jack Murphy. “We know that these Broadway shows bring great joy to children and their families and we love hearing how excited everyone is to see a show at PPAC on BankNewport Family Nights!"

For the BankNewport Family Night performance of HAMILTON on December 18th, a limited number of “buy one; get one free” tickets will be available. Buy one ticket at the full price of $119 and receive one ticket of equal value FREE for a child up to age 18. The ticket price includes a $4 per ticket restoration charge and is subject to change without notice

Please note that BankNewport Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. Standard service fees apply. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Family Night tickets are not available online. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

