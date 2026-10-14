EDGAR ALLAN POE DOUBLE HEADER to Return to Hanover Theatre

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) will present the sixth annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, from October 28 through November 1, 2026.

Created and performed by THT Rep Artistic Director Livy Scanlon, the 60-minute production brings two of Edgar Allan Poe's stories to the stage in a darkly comic, séance-inspired theatrical experience.

The program features The Tell-Tale Heart, in which a caregiver's obsession leads to madness, and The Cask of Amontillado, the story of Montresor's calculated revenge against Fortunato. Scanlon portrays multiple characters across the two tales.

Scanlon most recently directed THT Rep's production of Romeo + Juliet. Her regional acting credits include Trinity Rep, Asolo Rep, Hartford Stage, Urbanite Theatre, and Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as international work with the Prague Shakespeare Company. She has received an Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Director and an IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress.

"This annual production is a signature part of the Halloween season at THT Rep, giving audiences the opportunity to experience Poe's work in a uniquely intimate and theatrical way," said Alan Seiffert, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

The engagement will also feature several special events. Opening night on October 28 will include Welcome to Worcester, while October 29 will feature OUT at THT Rep, a pre-show gathering celebrating Worcester's queer community, and Conservatory Night, with a post-performance talkback. Franklin Square Society members are invited to a pre-show reception on October 30.

The Hanover Theatre Repertory produces professional theatre at the BrickBox Theater, with programming focused on classics, modern classics, and works inspired by established theatrical literature.

Tickets for Edgar Allan Poe Double Header are available at TheHanoverTheatre.org, through The Hanover Theatre Box Office, or by calling 877-571-7469.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 03 Hrs 04 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming