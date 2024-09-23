News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Daydream Theatre Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble To Present THE THREE SCROOGES

The Three Scrooges is a new play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.

Sep. 23, 2024
Daydream Theatre Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble have announced an upcoming holiday show, "The Three Scrooges," a new play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.

This comedy has to do with Carrie Scrooge and her two sisters, in a world where the story of A Christmas Carol somehow does not exist. Carrie finds herself going through the same steps that the story of a Christmas Carol and wondering why this is happening. Hijinks, karaoke, ninja moves(maybe), and LGBTQ romance follows.

"The Three Scrooges" is NOT a family-friendly show; it is rated a hard R. No one under 18 is permitted to audition nor attend.

Performances are November 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 2024, all at 8pm all at Beacon Charter School For the Arts. Tickets are 18 dollars online at www.ristage.org or 20 dollars at the door.(tickets go on sale September 10, 2024)

Cast:

Amber Serra
Stephanie Sivalingam
Anastasia LaFrance Wilburn
Emily Mae Partington
Geoff White
Mark Wilburn
J.P. Cottam
Kira May Santos
Samantha Acampora
Lionel Lafleur
Jon Govoni
Liz Parent




