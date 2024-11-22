Cotuit Center for the Arts Announces Tom Rush And More For December Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced a spectacular lineup of performances this December, offering something for everyone to celebrate the season.

December will feature the joyful sounds of ukuleles to the heartwarming charm of Charles Dickens, internationally acclaimed music, and side-splitting comedy.

12th Annual Ukulele Celebration

Sunday, December 8, 6 PM

Kick off the holiday season with the joyful strumming of the ukulele! The 12th Annual Ukulele Celebration features some of the Cape's best ukulele players and concludes with the beloved “Uke-A-Long,” inviting audience members to join in a rousing onstage finale. Admission is free for those who bring a ukulele to join the fun.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/ukulele-fest-2024

Tom Rush

Monday, December 9 – Wednesday, December 11, 7:30 PM

Folk legend Tom Rush returns to Cotuit for three unforgettable evenings, performing his iconic hits like No Regrets and Urge for Going. Accompanied by rising star Matt Nakoa, Rush continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music and storytelling.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/tom-rush-2024

CapeCodCAN Holiday Variety Show: "Not So Silent Night"

Sunday, December 15, 6:30 PM

Celebrate the season with CapeCodCAN's holiday-themed variety show featuring CapeCodCAN performers in a heartwarming and entertaining evening for the whole family.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/capecodcans-not-so-silent-night-variety-show-1

Suede Holiday Show

Tuesday, December 17, 7:30 PM

Internationally acclaimed jazz and blues artist Suede lights up the stage with her signature blend of sassy, smooth, and intoxicating performances. Don't miss this one-night holiday celebration with a Cape Cod favorite.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/suede-holiday-show-2024

A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry

Monday, December 23, 7:30 PM

Experience Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol like never before with Neil McGarry's award-winning solo performance. Directed by Ross MacDonald, this critically acclaimed show is a moving and intimate retelling of the beloved holiday classic.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/a-christmas-carol-neil-mcgarry-2024

Scamps New Year's Eve Comedy Show

Tuesday, December 31, 5 PM, 7 PM, and 9 PM

Ring in 2025 with laughter at our New Year's Eve Comedy Show! Hosted by local favorite Jim Ruberti, the evening features headliner Brad Mastrangelo and comedian Matt McArthur for a hilarious send-off to the year.

More information, https://cotuit.org/explore/scamps-comedy-new-years-eve-2024

Comments