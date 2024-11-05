Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents Native Singer Jennifer Kreisberg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center for the Arts will present an unforgettable performance by renowned Native American singer and composer Jennifer Kreisberg, with special guests the Wampanoag Singers & Dancers. This event will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 2 PM in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater.

A member of the Tuscarora Nation (North Carolina), Jennifer Kreisberg comes from four generations of “Seven Singing Sisters” and has been singing since childhood. Known for her fierce vocals and breathtaking harmonies, Jennifer's music has resonated deeply in Native communities and beyond. As a former member of the critically acclaimed Native women's trio ULALI, Jennifer helped pioneer a groundbreaking new sound in Indian Country for over two decades.

Since then, her solo career has led to collaborations with artists such as Cree cellist Cris Derksen, Santee Smith and Kaha Dance Theatre, and world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. She has composed and produced for A Tribe Called Red/HalluciNation, and her talent as a composer was recognized with a Genie Award for the soundtrack of Unnatural and Accidental and an Emmy nomination for her soundtrack work in Dawnland.

Special Guests: The performance will feature the Wampanoag Singers & Dancers, whose vibrant drumming, singing, and traditional dance reflect the heritage of the Wampanoag people. Together, Jennifer Kreisberg and the Wampanoag Singers & Dancers offer audiences a rich, cultural experience that celebrates indigenous history, resilience, and artistry.

Tickets are on sale now for this rare opportunity to witness the voice and presence of Jennifer Kreisberg live, alongside the powerful performances of the Wampanoag Singers & Dancers. Don't miss out on an afternoon of music that will inspire, educate, and deeply move.

For tickets and more information, visit www.cotuit.org or contact the Box Office at (508) 428-0669.

