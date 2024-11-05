Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents BANDSTAND – The Birth Of Rock 'n Roll With A Holiday Twist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced its highly anticipated holiday production, Bandstand: The Birth of Rock ‘n Roll with a Holiday Twist, opening Tuesday, November 26.

This musical revue, brought to you by the same creative team behind We Are the Champions, Piano Men, Women Rock and Sweet Home Chicago, is bursting with rock ‘n roll classics and holiday favorites. Bandstand will transport audiences back to the iconic 1950s and ‘60s in a tribute to the legendary American Bandstand broadcasts from Studio B in Philadelphia.

Running Thursdays through Sundays until December 22, Bandstand brings festive cheer and high-energy music to the Center's stage, featuring beloved hits from rock ‘n roll legends like Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, and Dion & The Belmonts. Audiences will be swept up in the electrifying sounds of the era, mixing nostalgia with a festive twist perfect for the holiday season.

“This show celebrates the joy of music, dancing, and the energy of rock ‘n roll while adding that special holiday warmth we all love,” says David Kuehn, Executive Director of Cotuit Center for the Arts. “It's a perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends, tapping into classic rock tunes and festive melodies that everyone knows and loves.”

Tickets for Bandstand: The Birth of Rock ‘n Roll with a Holiday Twist are on sale now. Get ready to sing along, tap your feet, and celebrate the season in style at Cotuit Center for the Arts. This production promises to be a blast from the past that brings new holiday memories for all.

For tickets and more information, visit www.cotuit.org or call the Box Office at (508) 428-0669.

