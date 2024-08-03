Cotuit Center For The Arts Celebrates 100th Production in Black Box Theater with DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced the upcoming production of the timeless classic, Death of a Salesman, directed by John Weltman. This significant production marks the 100th show in the Center's beloved Black Box theater, showcasing the enduring dedication and vibrant spirit of the local arts community.

Death of a Salesman will run from August 8 to September 1, 2024. This powerful drama explores the complexities of the American Dream through the life of Willy Loman, a struggling salesman, and his family. The production promises to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and poignant narrative, brought to life by a talented ensemble cast.

"We are thrilled to present Death of a Salesman as our milestone 100th production in the Black Box theater," said David Kuehn, Executive Director of Cotuit Center for the Arts. "This play's powerful themes and compelling characters resonate deeply with audiences, making it a fitting choice to celebrate this significant achievement."

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at Cotuit Center for the Arts website or at the box office. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this iconic production and celebrate a remarkable milestone in Cotuit Center for the Arts' history.

