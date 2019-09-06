Celebrate The Legacy Of Paul Robeson At Peekskill's Paramount Theatre

Join the Paul Robeson Celebration Committee this Friday, September 6, 8:00 pm, at the Paramount Theatre, 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, NY, to celebrate the legacy of Paul Robeson.

Don't miss performances by Akua Dixon, Wallace Roney Quintet, Steven Herring, Antonio Ciacca, Craig Holiday Haynes, Erik Contzius and Guy Davis, along with with special guests Jeffrey Deskovic, Burt "Buddy" Glassberg and others!

The celebration marks the 70th Anniversary of Paul Robeson's September 4, 1949, concert in Peekskill, NY. A renowned baritone, actor, activist and athlete, Robeson used his celebrity to challenge the social and economic status quo, making a fundamental, positive change on society on an international level.

Tickets are still available at https://paramounthudsonvalley.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1079&fromseatmap=1

For more information, please go to https://www.robesoncelebration.org







Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You