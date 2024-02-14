Cast And Creative Team Set For WOLF PLAY at Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury Theatre Group has revealed the cast for Hansol Jung's Wolf Play directed by Marcel A. Mascaró. The cast features Beth Alianiello, Jeff Ararat, Teddy Lytle, Ellen Zahniser, and Sara States in her Wilbury debut as "Wolf". The Seattle Times says of Wolf Play: "Holds your heart in its hands...a beautiful work." Wolf Play runs March 21 - April 7, 2024.

When an online adoption process goes sideways, the young boy caught in the middle launches himself into a lone wolf's journey to find a pack he can call his own. From South Korean playwright Hansol Jung, one of the most imaginative story tellers in the field, comes a wild new play employing puppetry, boxing, and crackling dialogue to tell the affecting story of trust, love, identity, and the families we choose and unchoose.

"We couldn't be more excited to continue our 2023/24 Main Series season with a piece as exciting as Hansol Jung's Wolf Play," says Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short . "This play tackles very complex issues - rehoming of adopted children, transracial adoption, international adoption - with a beautifully sympathetic tone, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in this intricate story. With the support of the Susan Gonsalves Charitable Fund, and under the brilliant direction of Marcel and the incredible cast and creative team we've assembled for it, we can't wait for our audiences to experience this unique style of storytelling that is Wolf Play."

For more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/wolf-play.

About the Playwright

Hansol Jung is a playwright and director from South Korea. Productions include Cardboard Piano (Humana Festival at Actors Theater of Louisville), Among the Dead (Ma-Yi Theatre Company), No More Sad Things (co-world premiere at Sideshow Theatre, and Boise Contemporary Theatre), Wolf Play (Artists Repertory Theatre) and Wild Goose Dreams (La Jolla Theater and The Public Theater). Commissions from Playwrights Horizons, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Artists Repertory Theater, the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation grant with Ma-Yi Theatre and a translation of Romeo and Juliet for Play On! at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Her work has been developed at the Royal Court, New York Theatre Workshop, Berkeley Repertory's Ground Floor, Sundance Theatre Lab, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Lark Play Development Center, Salt Lake Acting Company, Boston Court Theatre, Bushwick Starr, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Asia Society New York, and Seven Devils Playwright Conference. She is the recipient of the Page 73 Playwright Fellowship, Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop Fellowship at the Lark, 2050 Fellowship at New York Theater Workshop, MacDowell Colony Artist Residency, and International Playwrights Residency at Royal Court. She has translated over thirty English musicals into Korean, including Evita, Dracula, Spamalot, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, while working on several award winning musical theatre productions as director, lyricist and translator in Seoul, South Korea. Jung holds a Playwriting MFA from Yale School of Drama, and is a proud member of the Ma-Yi Theatre Writers Lab.