Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs Present ALABASTER This March

This darkly comic, all-femme, southern drama explores the meaning and purpose of art, the necessity of scars, and the journey to boldly heal. 

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 1 Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo 2 Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company Photo 3 Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company
Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre Photo 4 Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre

Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs Present ALABASTER This March

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly, directed by Sharifa Yasmin.

After a tornado barrels through town leaving nothing but death and destruction, only June, her goat Weezy, and Weezy's mother Bib live to tell the tale. When a prominent photographer, Alice, visits to take pictures of June's scars, both are forced to reconcile the pain of loss and recovery. This darkly comic, all-femme, southern drama explores the meaning and purpose of art, the necessity of scars, and the journey to boldly heal. 

"Alabaster came to me at a very difficult time in my life: it was the holidays, and I was spending them alone after coming out to my family,” director Sharifa Yasmin said. “I was in pain, I was isolated, I was not in a good place. It could not have been a more perfect moment to read this play about goats. A play about the acceptance of loss, the ugliness of healing, the courage of femininity, and the joy at the end of the rainbow. I feel this is such a necessary story so that women like me, like June, like Alice, like Weezy, and like Bib, can celebrate that triumph of moving forward." 

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM  

Sharifa Yasmin (she/her) is a trans Arab-American director, actor, playwright, and intimacy coordinator. Sharifa focuses on work that speaks to the heartbeat of humanity, often uplifting the voices of those most marginalized. She has completed directing fellowships with The Drama League, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Manhattan Theatre Club, Geva Theatre, and was a Eugene O'Neill national directing fellow. Some of Sharifa's favorite directing projects include Disgraced (American Stage), Beirut, One Flea Spare (Brown/Trinity Rep), The War Boys (Hangar Theater), 3:59AM (Actors Theatre of Louisville), In the Blood (Duende Productions), and Mosque4Mosque (National Queer Theater). Sharifa was the inaugural recipient of the Barbara Whitman Award at the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) in 2021 for her work in directing. She is a member of The Drama League's Directors Council and will complete her MFA in Directing at Brown/Trinity Rep this spring. 

Sharifa will work alongside Afsaneh Aayani (set designer), Nia Safarr Banks (costume designer), Jennifer Fok (lighting designer), and Hanna Gluvna (sound designer). The cast of this production includes Brown/Trinity Rep students Tay Bass as June, Layan Elwazani as Alice, and Allison Jones as Weezy. Trinity Rep resident company member and Brown/Trinity Rep faculty member Anne Scurria will play Bib. 

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs provide a three-year professional training program under the auspices of an Ivy League university and Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater company. Brown University's Department of Theater and Performance Studies is internationally recognized for the quality of its faculty and instruction. Trinity Rep, with its deep tradition of resident artists, provides powerful artistic assets and creates a firm foundation for a new generation of theater artists.  

Tickets and More Information

This production runs from March 7 through 17 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire St. in Providence. General admission is $15 with discounted prices for seniors and students. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased at Trinity Rep's Ticket Office on 201 Washington St., by phone at (401) 351-4242, or online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre

Early on in Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, husband George nonchalantly responds to his wife who has just insulted him with the declarative statement, “That’s not a very nice thing to say, Martha.” That sarcastic albeit loaded moment of seemingly civil interplay between the pair marks the beginning of a veritable conflagration of barbs, jabs, and insults delivered with continuously elevating anger and ferocity that only two people who know each other as well as they do—and love to hate each other as much as they appear to—could ever achieve, and with such audacity and eloquence.

2
Review: LA BROA (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company Photo
Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company

What did our critic think of LA BROA’ (BROAD STREET) AT TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY at Trinity Repertory Company? Opening night for La Broa’ at Trinity Rep felt like a party, a long-awaited homecoming for a community represented both on and off the stage.

3
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students Photo
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students

The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2024 program are available now!

4
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In M Photo
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorks

Indigenous Musicians from the Blue Continent Unite to Sing for our Changing Seas in Multimedia Concert Presented by FirstWorks. International performance collective Small Island Big Song spotlights Pacific and Indian Ocean island nations on the front lines of climate change through sweeping cinematography and deep musical heritage.

More Hot Stories For You

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Extended At The GammWHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Extended At The Gamm
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School StudentsARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorksIndigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorks
Jimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in AprilJimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in April

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Company in Rhode Island Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Rhode Island Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/14-4/14)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES in Rhode Island PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
Burbage Theatre Co (2/01-2/25)
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/17-7/21)
Radiant Vermin in Rhode Island Radiant Vermin
J-DAPA (2/02-2/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Hansel & Gretel in Rhode Island Hansel & Gretel
Fairhaven Town Hall Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You