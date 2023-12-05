BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 18%

Justina Mabray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 15%

Molly Berard - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 10%

Julia Gillis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 9%

Julia Gillis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 9%

Marion Markham - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 7%

Nicole DiMattei - GUYS AND DOLLS - Granite Theatre 4%

Cassondra Richards - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 4%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

Shura Baryshnikov - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Sharon Jenkins - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Kira Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Jill Gonzalez - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - CABARET IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 2%

Shura Baryshnikov - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Ali Kenner Brodsky - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Kevin P. Hill - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 1%

Michael Jablonski - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre by the Sea 1%

Christopher Campbell - THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 1%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Doris Moore - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 17%

Katherine Grist - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 14%

Chelsea and Adam Morgan - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 12%

Forrest Rivers - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 11%

Jaysen Engel - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 8%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Matthew Oxley - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Travis M. Grant - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Aaron Blanck - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Nancy Spirito - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Emma Impagliazzo - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 3%

Kathleen Seagriff-Chapman - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Camilla Dely - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Amanda Downing Carney - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Madeline England - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Toni Spadafora-Sadler - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Marissa Dufault - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Big Nazo - MORNING AFTER THE MELEE - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 1%

Dana Pinkston - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 1%

Nancy Spirito - BEDROOM FARCE - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

Madeline England - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 0%

Nancy Spirito - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Justina Mabray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 17%

William Gelinas - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 16%

Ashley Lopes - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 14%

Chelsea and Adam Morgan - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 12%

Terry Shea - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Joan Dillenback - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 6%

Keri Boisclair - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 6%

Curt Columbus - SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Kevin Thibault - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Kevin P. Hill - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Samantha Gaus Hudgins - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Josh Short - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Christopher Campbell - THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Ricky Martin - SEUSSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Aileen Wen McGroddy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Marcel A. Mascaro - WE'RE GONNA DIE - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 19%

Michael Daniels - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 9%

Marion markham - THE TEMPEST - Colonial theatre ri 8%

Susie Schutt - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Tom DiMaggio - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 6%

Jeff Church - ROMEO & JULIET - Burbage Theatre Co 6%

Bryan Sawyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Rose Racine - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Tony Annicone - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 4%

Anne Scurria - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 3%

Vince Petronio - INTO THE BREECHES - ThecPlayers 3%

Michael Alper - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 3%

Brad Delzer - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 2%

Richard Johnson - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Tatyana-Marie Carlo - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Maggie Cady - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Kira Hawkridge - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Rebecca Maxfield - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Lynne Collinson - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Ryan Sekac - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Megan Ruggiero - THE TEMPEST - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Kira Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Tony Annicone - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Brian McEleney - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Carol Ann Tan - WOLF PLAY - Brown/Trinity Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 11%

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 7%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 7%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 5%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 5%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 4%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 4%

INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 3%

FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 3%

THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 2%

NOISES OFF - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 1%

SEUSSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 1%

THE GIRL ON A TRAIN - Granite Theatre 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 1%

AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Del Santo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 23%

Jaydon Geyer - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 15%

Vicki Yates - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 9%

Hailey O'Leary - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 8%

Alexander Sprague - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

Weston Wilkerson - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre by the Sea 6%

Dawn Chiang - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Ron Allen - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Marc Tiberiis II - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 4%

Andrew Iacovelli - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 3%

Keith Parham - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Reed Reed and Kenney Knisley - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 3%

Andy Russ - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Dan Clement - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Maggie Cady - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Christina Watanabe - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Erica Lauren Maholmes - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Maggie Cady - THERE WAS AND THERE WAS NOT: TELLING ARMENIAN STORIES - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Marc Tiberiis II - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 19%

Billy Petterson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 17%

Raymond Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 14%

Alex Tirrell - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 11%

Alex Tirrell - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Joseph Carvalho - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Community Players 5%

E. Justin Simone - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 5%

Milly Massey - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Andrew Smithson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Jacob Priddy - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Billy Petterson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Scituate Youth Drama 2%

Jacob Priddy - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Esther Zabinski - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 2%

Rachel Hanauer - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Judith Lynn Stillman - DVOŘÁK - A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: A PLAY-WITHIN-A-CONCERT™ - Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's Carter Center 2%

Milly Massey - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 16%

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 11%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 6%

CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 4%

FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 31%

BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 22%

THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 16%

GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 12%

CODE BREAKERS - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 6%

MORNING AFTER THE MELEE - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 4%

KEEPING MUM - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

LOUDNESS - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

2216 THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

CVK - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kayla Leffort - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 9%

Lily Ferreira - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 8%

Layla Vafiadis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 8%

Britt Amburson - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 7%

Robbie Hoye - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 4%

Zach McGetrick - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 4%

Sarah Paprocki - NUNSENSE - Granite Theatre 4%

Tyler Rebello - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Community Players 4%

John McElroy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

Summer Del Santo - INTO THE WOODS - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 3%

Rachael Warren - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Ron Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 3%

Sophia Kahn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 3%

Chad Moores - FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 3%

Jack Cappadona - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 3%

Noah Pimental - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Jane Mandes - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 2%

Betsy Rinaldi - BONNIE & CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 2%

Kevin Patrick Martin - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Ronald Martin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 2%

Madison Donnelly - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Eric McInteer - SEUSSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Michael Eckenreiter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - RISE 1%

Rachael Warren - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Monet Sabel - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dekhi Touray - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 9%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 8%

Zach Gibb - WITCH - Burbage Theatre Company 7%

Richard Griffin - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 6%

Bob Sullivan - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 5%

Wayne Boucher - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 4%

Terry Simpson - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Terry Shea - IT’S ONLY A PLAY - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 3%

Sam Deans - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 3%

LEE FITZPATRICK - THE TEMPEST (Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI) 3%

Chris Stahl - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Maggie Papa - ROMEO AND JULIET - Burbage Theatre Company 3%

Alex David - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 2%

Jackie Davis - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Daniel Holmes - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Carol Schlink - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Rick Bagley - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 2%

Rachel Hermanson - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 2%

Ryan Foster - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Alan Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Ottavia De Luca - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Paula Glen - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Laura Ash - IT’S ONLY A PLAY - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 1%

Dylan Bowden - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 1%

Anna Slate - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 21%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 15%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 11%

INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 7%

NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 5%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 3%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre Co & WomensWorkRI 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

WOLF PLAY - Brown/Trinity Rep 2%

THE CHILDREN - Gamm Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 2%

A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 2%

BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 1%

AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 25%

Wayne Boucher - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 12%

John Tedeschi - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 8%

Maryann England and Steve Farrelly - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 8%

Eugene Lee and Patrick Lynch - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 8%

Jeremy Chiang - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Tatiana Kahvegian - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Trevor Elliott - ROMEO & JULIET - Burbage Theatre Co 5%

Dan Clement - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Kyle Dixon - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Marc Tiberis II - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 3%

Dan Clement - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Sara Brown - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rebecca Magnotta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Dan Clement - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Rebecca Magnotta - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Monica Shinn - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Michael McGarty - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Monica Shinn - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Dan Clement - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 27%

Lucas Key - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 11%

Vicki Yates - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 10%

Terry Shea - IT’S ONLY A PLAY - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 9%

Kira Hawkridge/Marc Tiberiis II - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 7%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

Warren Usey - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 6%

Andy Russ - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Caroline Eng - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

Bradley Caiola - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 5%

Andy Russ - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Stefanie M. Senior - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Andy Russ - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jake Peterson - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 14%

Billie Kennedy - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 8%

Jack Cappadona - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 6%

Kaylee Arruda - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 5%

Brooke Aubin - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 5%

Merynn Flynn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 4%

Daniel Caramante - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 4%

Marley Shaw - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 4%

Michael Eckenreiter - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 4%

Tom Galindo - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 4%

Greg Spaz Gillis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

Stephen Grivers - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 4%

Lowie Channell - FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 4%

Chris Hauver - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 3%

Michael Viveiros - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 3%

Stephen Thorne - SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rosa Nguyen - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Conor Bunker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 2%

Alaina Mills - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Karen Gail Kessler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 2%

Kai Thomani Tshikosi - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rebecca Kilcline - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 2%

David Palmer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Community Players 1%

Myka Cue - SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Jeanine Kane - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ashley Lopes - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 12%

Layla Vafaidis - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 10%

David Heron - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 9%

Lily Ferreira - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 7%

Graham Stokes - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Bob Sullivan - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 5%

Autumn Jefferson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 5%

Keith Shaw - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 3%

Warren Usey - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Shaelyn Heroux - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Jared Norbrega - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 3%

Mary Paolino - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 2%

Rachael Warren - INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Denise Izzi - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Chelsea Mitchell - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 2%

Sandra Nicastro - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 2%

Aidan Costa - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Omar Leguerre-Lewis - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Katie Preston - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Jason Guy - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 1%

Andrew Conley - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 1%

Tylar Jahumpa - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Rae Mancini - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 1%

Patricia Hawkridge - A GREAT MANY THINGS - OUT LOUD Theatre 1%

Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 31%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 25%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 15%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 12%

JUNGLE BOOK: THE WRATH OF (SHERE) KHAN - Swamp meadow community theatre 5%

