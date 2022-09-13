BankNewport Family Night Extended For MEAN GIRLS At PPAC

The Providence Performing Arts Center and title Family Night sponsor BankNewport have announced that Family Night tickets for MEAN GIRLS are now available for the Wednesday, October 5th evening performance at 7P and the Thursday, October 6th evening performance at 7:30P.

In Providence, MEAN GIRLS is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

"BankNewport is pleased to continue our title sponsorship of PPAC's Family Night performances. We know that these Broadway shows have brought great joy to children and their families; we love seeing and hearing how excited everyone is to see a show at PPAC on BankNewport Family Nights!" said Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President and Director of Employee and Community Engagement at BankNewport.

At BankNewport Family Nights, buy one ticket at full price and get one ticket of equal value FREE for a child up to age 18. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Family Night tickets are not available online. PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. Standard fees apply. Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls MEAN GIRLS "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said, "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said MEAN GIRLS "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

MEAN GIRLS (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.