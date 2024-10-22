A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to PPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trinity Repertory Company will present its 48th annual production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from the novella by Charles Dickens, with original music by Richard Cumming. Due to planned renovations of Trinity Rep’s Chace Theater, the production will run at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

“We are so excited to hold A Christmas Carol, New England's favorite holiday tradition for nearly 50 years, at a different location for the first time!” said Trinity Rep’s Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus. “The Providence Performing Arts Center is one of our city’s crown jewels, and we are thrilled to bring Trinity Rep’s version of Dickens’ classic to such a welcoming partner. Charles Dickens’ Carol is as powerful, moving, and relevant today as it was when he wrote it almost two centuries ago.”

Added J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president and CEO of PPAC, “This presentation of Trinity Rep’s A Christmas Carol at the Providence Performing Arts Center is historic – marking the first collaboration of its kind by two of Rhode Island’s iconic arts organizations. We are pleased that this beloved holiday tradition will continue to be enjoyed by all, thanks to this special partnership.”

A Christmas Carol runs November 23 – December 4 and December 26 – 29. Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office on 220 Weybosset St., Providence, RI 02903, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance dates.

Trinity Rep’s upcoming renovation includes state-of-the-art improvements to its upstairs Chace Theater, a brand-new elevator to reach every story of the building, and a new addition that will better interconnect all the building’s spaces. More details to come.

Comments