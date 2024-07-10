Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance and Rising sTArs to Present ALICE BY HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance and Rising sTArs have collaborated again after last summer's triumphant production of Ride the Cyclone! This summer, our Rising sTAr performers are debuting the evocative and moving musical, Alice by Heart. Alice by Heart is a stirring indie-folk musical inspired by "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland", that asks serious questions about the purpose of art in hard times, escapism and grief.

The show unfolds during the London Blitz, a year-long period of destructive bombing attacks carried out by Germany against the United Kingdom during the 1940s. A group of teens is taking shelter in an underground train station. To distract themselves from the horrors all around them, they take on familiar characters, including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat and Queen of Hearts and escape into their memories of their most beloved childhood storybook. As they travel through the tale of Alice in Wonderland, the actors explore the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Heather Levinson is the director and choreographer of the production and said "Alice by Heart is an absolutely stunning musical by the creators of Spring Awakening and our cast is truly outstanding. I'm so proud of all their hard work. There is so much to enjoy in the show: humor, beautiful music, a touching story, and some really wonderful performances by these young performers."

The cast stars Quinn Kinser as Alice, Caleb Williams as Alfred/White Rabbit, Mars Morton as the Queen of Hearts, Chloe Howard as The Cheshire Cat, Alex Knott as the Mad Hatter, Noah Short as the Duchess, Katie Christley as Clarissa/Queen of Diamonds, Emerson Carroll as the Dormouse, Trinity Hall as Caterpillar, and Jonathan York as King of Hearts/Jabberwock. Also featured in the cast are Ava Ginsburg, Jonathan York, Makenna Rogers, Reese Gardner, Josie Blaylock, Sam Gomez, Lillian Rule, Cassie Maggs, Alora Engel, Sophia Horstkamp, Keira Call, Eliana Floge, Camryn Painter, and Maddie Priest.

Performance Schedule:

August 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm

Performances are located at the Ihrie Theatre at 650 W 6th street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Tickets and information at www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office

Tickets are $21 for adults/$19 for students and seniors. Online box office at www.theatrealliance.ws or call 336-723-7777.

The "Rising sTArs" program at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance provides young performers ages 15-20 an intense, challenging theatrical experience, providing our actors of tomorrow an environment to grow and thrive artistically, as they pave the way for the future of live entertainment.

