WOODSONGS Host Michael Johnathon Launches Instrument Drive for Hurricane Victims

Folksinger Michael Johnathon, host and producer of the critically acclaimed television and radio music series "WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour," believes in the power of music to help people get through difficult times, even when financial and other resources are in short supply. With that in mind, he is spearheading an ambitious campaign to collect musical instruments for victims of flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

"The flood-ravaged areas of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee are rich with musical heritage," Johnathon said. "Right now, the victims are worried about their homes, families, and businesses, but as time passes and news coverage subsides, WoodSongs hopes to deliver over one thousand instruments to musicians who lost everything, sometime in December. The music of the front porch is the soundtrack of America, and these musicians deserve to have their instruments replaced."

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, "WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour" features musical performances by well-known artists, as well as up-and-coming musicians. The show airs on PBS television affiliates throughout the United States, and on RFD-TV, in addition to hundreds of radio stations around the world. Viewers in Greater Cincinnati watch it on Kentucky Educational Television (KET). "WoodSongs" has the distinction of being the only all-volunteer show of its kind and scope. Likewise, the WoodSongs Flood Relief Effort is all-volunteer.

With help from dozens of volunteers, Johnathon coordinated similar instrument campaigns to benefit victims of flooding in Southeastern Kentucky in 2022 and tornado victims in Western Kentucky in 2021. Nearly 2000 instruments were collected, restored and delivered free to musicians who needed them, professional or nonprofessional.

As with the previous instrument drives, donors are invited to drop off new or used instruments in playable condition at the following sites:

KENTUCKY THEATRE, 214 Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, 3435 Melrose Ave. NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.

THE MUSIC STOP, 2688 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012.

The "B" STRING GUITAR SHOP, 560 Trade St NW #101, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

JAKE'S MAIN STREET MUSIC, 393 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508.

Additional sites are being added. An updated list of locations can be found at woodsongs.com.

Donors may also ship instruments to the Kentucky Theatre address, above. Johnathon says prepaid UPS shipping boxes can be obtained at local music stores. Financial contributions are also being accepted, to help cover the cost of refurbishing instruments and renting trucks to deliver them. Checks should be made payable to "WoodSongs" and mailed to Helene, P.O. Box 200, Lexington, KY 40588. Donations may also be made through PayPal to radio@woodsongs.com.

Though the WoodSongs Flood Relief Effort will continue until January 1, Johnathon hopes to deliver the bulk of donated instruments in early December. Anyone in the affected flood regions who wishes to help with the instrument drive or to deliver instruments may get involved by emailing wfpa@woodsongs.com.

"This is more than just a good thing to do, it is important," Johnathon said. "Love is the greatest transaction of the arts and this is a chance to show it."

