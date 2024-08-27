Video: BULL DURHAM in Rehearsal at Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Raleigh's production of Bull Durham, A New Musical is coming to Duke University September 10th-22nd. Check out an all new rehearsal video here!

"Bull Durham, A New Musical" is based on the classic 1988 film starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. It tells the story of three lives brought together by America's two favorite pastimes: baseball and love. Veteran catcher Crash Davis has been brought to the Durham Bulls to prepare rookie Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, a hot rod pitcher with a "million dollar arm and a five-cent head" for the majors. Annie Savoy, self-appointed high priestess and muse of the Bulls, has a hard decision to make. Every season she transforms one lucky player from an also-ran to an all-star by sharing with them her wisdom, experience and bed.

The love triangle heats up quickly as each character struggles with their own desires and hopes for what the future holds. Bull Durham is a pitch perfect blend of comedy, drama, and steamy romance. The musical is written by Shelton, also writer and director of "Bull Durham," "White Men Can't Jump" and "Tin Cup", who adapted his screenplay. Werner composed the music and lyrics.

The musical will be staged at Reynolds Industries Theater, located on the upper level of Duke University's Bryan Center on West Campus. It is a 620-capacity proscenium house with raked seating.

Tickets cost $35 for the preview performances from Sept. 10-12. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 13. Tickets for opening night and the remaining performances cost from $48-$85. Tickets can be purchased via the Duke University Box Office at https://tickets.duke.edu/. For questions about tickets, please contact the box office at tickets@duke.edu or 919-684-4444.

