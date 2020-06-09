Theatre Raleigh Announces THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Reunion Special

Theatre Raleigh presents The Light in the Piazza Reunion Special, featuring the cast of our 2016 production of The Light in the Piazza. Be transported back to the streets of Florence and Rome with this musical love story with North Carolina connections! Audiences and critics alike loved this production of The Light in the Piazza, and whether you joined us back in 2016 or even if you missed TR's 2016 production, you will love this reunion show.

It's the summer of 1953 and Margaret Johnson, the wife of a well-heeled American businessman, is touring the Tuscan countryside with her daughter, Clara. While sightseeing, Clara, a beautiful, surprisingly childish young woman, loses her hat in a sudden gust. As if guided by an unseen hand, the hat lands at the feet of Fabrizio Naccarelli, a handsome Florentine, who returns it to Clara. This brief episode, charged with coincidence and fate, sparks an immediate and intense romance between Clara and Fabrizio.Margaret, extremely protective of her daughter, attempts to keep Clara and Fabrizio apart. As the storyunfolds, a secret is revealed: in addition to the cultural differences between the young lovers, Clara is not quite all that she appears. Unable to suppress the truth about her daughter, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own hopes as well

This reunion show will feature cast members from The Light in the Piazza reminiscing about the show, their rehearsals and behind-the-scenes traditions. Featured cast and crew includes Eric Woodall (Director), Judy McLane (Broadway legend and Margaret Johnson), Conor Ryan (Fabrizio), Hilary Maiberger (Clara Johnson), Dan Callaway (Roy/Ensemble), Lisette Glodowski (Tour Guide/Ensemble/Featured Dancer), Austenne Grey (Signora Naccarelli), Ken Griggs (Signor Naccarelli), Maigan Kennedy (Franca), Newlin Parker (Giuseppe/Ensemble), and Derek Robinson (Ensemble).

Performances will be on Theatre Raleigh's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg'sub_confirmation

Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee. Make a donation: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI

Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You