Brevard Music Center Appoints Nicholas Tzavaras As Senior Director Of Artistic Planning & Educational Programs

Brevard Music Center has announced the appointment of Nicholas Tzavaras to the position of Senior Director of Artistic Planning & Educational Programs, effective June 1, 2024. Tzavaras will be a key member of BMC’s senior leadership team and will direct a department responsible for the planning and execution of all educational programs, concert performances, and student recruitment and enrollment.

“On behalf of the BMC Board of Trustees and Artistic Director Keith Lockhart, I am delighted to welcome Nick to the Brevard Music Center family,” said Jason Posnock, President & CEO of Brevard Music Center. “His dedication to artistic excellence, coupled with his distinguished international career as a concert musician and a respected educator, form the perfect combination of administrative and artistic expertise required to excel in this leadership position. We have enjoyed his presence here as a guest artist with the Shanghai Quartet many times, and I can’t wait to reintroduce Nick to our faculty, students, and the Brevard community in this new role.”

“As an individual who has dedicated my career to music performance and arts education, I am so proud to join the Brevard Music Center,” said Nicholas Tzavaras. “My appearances here working alongside the stellar BMC artist faculty have been among my favorite in my career. Everyone at Brevard is fully engaged with the mission, reflecting the organization’s deep commitment to excellence and to transformative student experiences. And, of course, the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina provides an inspiring backdrop to an institute and festival that continues to grow and distinguish itself in its stature and reputation. I am thrilled to be part of the Music Center’s future vision and world-class legacy.”

