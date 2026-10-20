The Justice Theater Project Will Stage Bess Wohl's Climate Comedy CONTINUITY
Performances will run November 13-22, 2026.
The Justice Theater Project will continue its 2026-27 "Outside the Lines" season with Continuity by Bess Wohl, running November 13-22, 2026. Directed by Bonnie Webster, the dark comedy follows a film crew on a New Mexico desert set racing to finish a climate-change blockbuster before they lose the light.
A sheet of fake ice sits in the desert. A director wants her movie to wake the world up to a warming planet. But Hollywood money, actor egos, and a melting set keep getting in the way. Told in six takes of the same floundering scene, Continuity asks how anyone keeps going when hope feels as fictional as a Hollywood ending - and, between takes, managing with the big issues like, are these paninis keto?
Wohl is one of the most celebrated American Playwrights working today. Her play Liberation won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and, in June, the Tony Award for Best Play. Continuity premiered Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2019, directed by Rachel Chavkin, after being commissioned with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation's program for plays about science and technology.
'Continuity is darkly funny and incredibly relevant, but it also has a lot of heart. I think audiences will laugh, connect with these characters, and leave thinking about what we owe one another-and what we owe this world,' says director Bonnie Webster.
The cast features Callie Banholzer, Jon Parker Douglas, Naiya Alexis, Wade Newhouse, Laurel Ullman, David McEwen, Brenda Bailey, Max Vincent, and Kevin Aponte.
Following Continuity, The Justice Theater Project will continue its Outside the Lines season in 2027 with The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde by Moisés Kaufman, and the musical Head Over Heels with songs by the Go-Go's.
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