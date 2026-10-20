The Justice Theater Project Will Stage Bess Wohl's Climate Comedy CONTINUITY

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The Justice Theater Project will continue its 2026-27 "Outside the Lines" season with Continuity by Bess Wohl, running November 13-22, 2026. Directed by Bonnie Webster, the dark comedy follows a film crew on a New Mexico desert set racing to finish a climate-change blockbuster before they lose the light.

A sheet of fake ice sits in the desert. A director wants her movie to wake the world up to a warming planet. But Hollywood money, actor egos, and a melting set keep getting in the way. Told in six takes of the same floundering scene, Continuity asks how anyone keeps going when hope feels as fictional as a Hollywood ending - and, between takes, managing with the big issues like, are these paninis keto?

Wohl is one of the most celebrated American Playwrights working today. Her play Liberation won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and, in June, the Tony Award for Best Play. Continuity premiered Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2019, directed by Rachel Chavkin, after being commissioned with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation's program for plays about science and technology.

'Continuity is darkly funny and incredibly relevant, but it also has a lot of heart. I think audiences will laugh, connect with these characters, and leave thinking about what we owe one another-and what we owe this world,' says director Bonnie Webster.

The cast features Callie Banholzer, Jon Parker Douglas, Naiya Alexis, Wade Newhouse, Laurel Ullman, David McEwen, Brenda Bailey, Max Vincent, and Kevin Aponte.

Following Continuity, The Justice Theater Project will continue its Outside the Lines season in 2027 with The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde by Moisés Kaufman, and the musical Head Over Heels with songs by the Go-Go's.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 16 Hrs 49 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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