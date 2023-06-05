THE PROM Comes to Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

Performances run June 9-17.
POPULAR
When four Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue ... and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.
From the writers of The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, and Aladdin, this hilarious musical comedy features uproarious laughs and show-stopping dance numbers. The Prom is about inspiring people to accept their differences, being the star you were always meant to be, and that immortal truth: there's no business like getting in other people's business.
Full cast:
Emma Nolan - Cassidy Pruitt
Alyssa Greene - Marissa McCullough
Mr. Hawkins - Derrick Harley
Mrs. Greene - Rachel K. Pront
Barry Glickman - Gray Smith
Dee Dee Allen - Heather Levinson
Trent Oliver - Dave Wils
Angie Dickenson - Amber Engel
Sheldon Saperstein - Robert Evans
Shelby - Rebecca Askew
Kaylee - Kaelee Mecham
Nick - Jake Messina
Kevin - John C. Wilson
Ensemble:
Cory Blalock
Josie Blalock
Kimberly Boles
Savannah Boyd
Jeremy Donohue
Christina Economos
Alora Engel
Jeremy Engel
Kelly Greathouse
Trinity Hall
Jazmine Jeffcoat
Garrett T. Johnson
Elena Madan
Kira Madan
Cassie Maggs
Suzanne Maggs
Molly McKenzie
Marerika Monroe
Cailey Neuschaefer
Jalik Roberson
Gloria Rochester
Sam Stowe
Raysa Suarez Williams
Performance Schedule:
Friday June 9th at 7:30pm
Saturday June 10th at 7:30pm
Sunday June 11th at 2pm
Thursday June 15th at 7:30pm
Friday June 16th at 7:30pm
Saturday June 17th at 7:30pm
The Prom is presented as part of the theatre's SECOND annual Rainbow High LGBTQIA+ Pride Theatre Festival, sponsored by Replacements, Ltd. and Tito's Handmade Vodka, which will also feature performances of the rock musical "Lizzie," about the tale of Lizzie Borden!
Don't miss the special event, Second Chance Prom June 10 at 6 PM..Free to attend. (Ticket required for "The Prom" performance at 7:30 PM) Presented in conjunction with Pflag Winston Salem.
Also, guest speaker Zander Moricz Sunday, June 11, at 5 PM, following that day's performance of "The Prom" (Speaker is free...ticket required for "The Prom" performance.) Presented in conjunction with PFLAG Winston Salem.
Catch "The Prom" Cast at Pride WS's pride parade, Saturday, June 24, on Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance's float, and take pics with the cast at our booth!
Videos
|The Prom
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (6/09-6/17)
|Urinetown the Musical
The Justice Theater Project (6/09-6/25)
|Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
|Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
|Corpus Christi
St. John's MCC (6/01-6/10)PHOTOS
|RALEIGH by Ira David Wood III
Theatre In The Park (6/08-6/18)
|OR, by Liz Duffy Adams
Burning Coal Theatre (6/10-6/25)
|Corpus Christi
St. John's MCC (6/01-6/10)
|SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
|A Little Princess
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/09-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You