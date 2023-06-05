THE PROM Comes to Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

Performances run June 9-17.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

When four Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue ... and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

From the writers of The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, and Aladdin, this hilarious musical comedy features uproarious laughs and show-stopping dance numbers. The Prom is about inspiring people to accept their differences, being the star you were always meant to be, and that immortal truth: there's no business like getting in other people's business.

Full cast:

Emma Nolan - Cassidy Pruitt

Alyssa Greene - Marissa McCullough

Mr. Hawkins - Derrick Harley

Mrs. Greene - Rachel K. Pront

Barry Glickman - Gray Smith

Dee Dee Allen - Heather Levinson

Trent Oliver - Dave Wils

Angie Dickenson - Amber Engel

Sheldon Saperstein - Robert Evans

Shelby - Rebecca Askew

Kaylee - Kaelee Mecham

Nick - Jake Messina

Kevin - John C. Wilson

Ensemble:

Cory Blalock

Josie Blalock

Kimberly Boles

Savannah Boyd

Jeremy Donohue

Christina Economos

Alora Engel

Jeremy Engel

Kelly Greathouse

Trinity Hall

Chloe Howard

Jazmine Jeffcoat

Garrett T. Johnson

Elena Madan

Kira Madan

Cassie Maggs

Suzanne Maggs

Molly McKenzie

Marerika Monroe

Cailey Neuschaefer

Jalik Roberson

Gloria Rochester

Sam Stowe

Raysa Suarez Williams

Laurie Williams

Performance Schedule:

Friday June 9th at 7:30pm

Saturday June 10th at 7:30pm

Sunday June 11th at 2pm

Thursday June 15th at 7:30pm

Friday June 16th at 7:30pm

Saturday June 17th at 7:30pm

The Prom is presented as part of the theatre's SECOND annual Rainbow High LGBTQIA+ Pride Theatre Festival, sponsored by Replacements, Ltd. and Tito's Handmade Vodka, which will also feature performances of the rock musical "Lizzie," about the tale of Lizzie Borden!

Don't miss the special event, Second Chance Prom June 10 at 6 PM..Free to attend. (Ticket required for "The Prom" performance at 7:30 PM) Presented in conjunction with Pflag Winston Salem.

Also, guest speaker Zander Moricz Sunday, June 11, at 5 PM, following that day's performance of "The Prom" (Speaker is free...ticket required for "The Prom" performance.) Presented in conjunction with PFLAG Winston Salem.

Catch "The Prom" Cast at Pride WS's pride parade, Saturday, June 24, on Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance's float, and take pics with the cast at our booth!




Recommended For You