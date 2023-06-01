Review: Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW

As one of the first critics to review this brand new play, what did I think?

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards Photo 3 Review: 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz Launches New Broadway Concert Series At Theatre Raleigh Photo 4 Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz Launches New Broadway Concert Series At Theatre Raleigh

Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz Launches New Broadway Concert Series At Theatre Raleigh

The Weight of Everything We Know centers on the scientific shift in May 2019 to base a kilogram’s mass on mathematical precision instead of physical weight. That shift was a breakthrough in human knowledge but a complete disaster for Lucia and Darrow, a couple on a Bumble date. This is a world premiere production for the play. Author Allan Maule worked on it when the manuscript was selected for the competitive 2022 N.C. Playwrights Lab held at Theatre Raleigh last summer.

On paper, you’d think a play exploring this subject matter wouldn’t be all that interesting. However, through Allan Maule’s clever writing, it manages to keep the audience's attention from beginning to end. The arc of Darrow & Lucia’s relationship is quite a rollercoaster ride. At first, it’s hard to see how they could possibly wind up together. Yet as the play goes on, they really grow feelings for each other. Both of the lead characters may have their own individual moments where they basically provide exposition, but it’s handled in such creative ways. Like a TV screen is brought out on stage to show everyone what the characters are talking about.

Under Michael Berry’s direction, he keeps everything in his staging suggested. He has Sonya Leigh Drum’s sparse set put to great use. When we first meet our main characters, it’s easy to tell that they’re supposed to be in a bar. Later on, it’s easy to tell that they’re supposed to be in an office. I really love minimalist directing like that because it allows the director to be more creative and lets audiences fill in the gaps themselves. Not to mention that the lighting designed by Andrew Parks proves to be quite effective. Both lead performances are first rate. Jeff Ronan is very charismatic as freelance writer Darrow while Shubhangi Kuchibholta is very sassy as scientist Lucia.

For those who are planning to catch Theatre Raleigh’s production of The Weight of Everything We Know, you should consider yourselves very lucky. You’ll be among some of the very first people to see Allan Maule’s thought provoking play before anyone else in the world. I may not be able to predict what’s in store for its future, but I hope it finds success through subsequent productions. The whole thing is funny and pretty moving. Did I mention that it’s also only 80 minutes long and well paced? The Weight of Everything We Know is currently playing at TR Studio Theatre through June 11th.

For more informaion, please visit: https://theatreraleigh.com/twoewk/



RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

Interview: Dustin Britt of St. Johns Metropolitan Churchs CORPUS CHRISTI Photo
Interview: Dustin Britt of St. John's Metropolitan Church's CORPUS CHRISTI

2023 BMC PRESENTS Concert Series Features World-Class Broadway, Bluegrass, Beatles & M Photo
2023 BMC PRESENTS Concert Series Features World-Class Broadway, Bluegrass, Beatles & More!

The start of the 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival – running June 3 through August 19 – is less than a month away! 

Interview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards Photo
Interview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards

On May 18th, the 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards took place through the Durham Performing Arts Center. This regional competition brings together high school musical theater students from Central and Eastern North Carolina to perform and compete for the chance to represent the Triangle in The National High School Musical Theater (otherwise known as The Jimmy) Awards in New York City on June 26th. The national competition celebrates outstanding student performances in high school musical productions from all over the United States. Shortly after the Triangle Rising Star Awards, I had the great pleasure of interviewing both of this year's winners, Noah Colvin of Enloe High School and Lilly Pritchard of Heritage High School.

Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz Launches New Broadway Concert Series At Theatre Raleigh Photo
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz Launches New Broadway Concert Series At Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh will kick off its new TR in Concert series with a June 23 performance by two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz.


From This Author - Jeffrey Kare

Jeffrey Kare currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Having been born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Jeffrey took interest in live theater at age 11. He also had the great pleasure of seeing show... (read more about this author)

Review: Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOWReview: Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW
Interview: Dustin Britt of St. John's Metropolitan Church's CORPUS CHRISTIInterview: Dustin Britt of St. John's Metropolitan Church's CORPUS CHRISTI
Interview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star AwardsInterview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards
Review: 2023 Triangle Rising Star AwardsReview: 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown the Musical
The Justice Theater Project (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Corpus Christi
St. John's MCC (6/01-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Done Bad
Durham Arts Council’s PSI Theatre (6/06-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Done Bad
Van Dyke Performance Space (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RALEIGH by Ira David Wood III
Theatre In The Park (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Princess
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/09-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You