RLT's Virtual Thriller A NUMBER Explores Human Cloning and Parent-Child Relationships 

Raleigh Little Theatre presents a virtual performance of Caryl Churchill's "A Number," filmed on stage at RLT. The production will be available to stream on-demand from home March 5-13 and is directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"Caryl Churchill is an amazing playwright who personalizes complex ideas and investigates how large systems impact people's daily behaviors," said Torres. "On its surface, 'A Number' appears to be a play about cloning, but as soon as you dig deeper, you start to experience the play as an argument about nature vs. nurture and what defines someone as a parent. I am excited to bring Churchill's work to our audiences and look forward to the conversations 'A Number' will inspire."

"A Number" is a beguiling psychological thriller that blends topical scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and their sons. This two-hander stars David Henderson as Salter and Jesse Gephart as each of Salter's sons.

RLT's "A Number" will be exclusively available to stream from home via Broadway on Demand from March 5-13. Links for the virtual performance are available for purchase on RLT's website for $10-18.

"We are so grateful for the generous support of PNC Bank. Not only have they stepped up during these incredibly challenging times, but they have done it in a way that recognizes that we are creating theatre and art in new ways right now," said Heather Strickland, RLT's executive director. "PNC is helping to ensure that many of our local arts organizations will be able to thrive on the other side of the global health crisis."

Raleigh Little Theatre's "A Number" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com), sponsored by Morningstar Law Group, and supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. "A Number" runs online from March 5-13. Tickets are available for purchase on the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org and at www.BroadwayOnDemand.com.