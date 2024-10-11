Music for the Mountains Benefit Concert to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on Western North Carolina, Band Together and Lincoln Theatre, in partnership with WRAL, That Station, Red Hat Amphitheater and Coastal Credit Union, will present Music for the Mountains, a benefit concert to raise funds for hurricane relief and disaster recovery. The concert will take place on Sunday, October 27th at Red Hat Amphitheater, bringing together artists, the community, and a live telethon for an evening of music and hope.

Hurricane Helene has left a lasting mark on the region, with homes destroyed, communities displaced, and critical infrastructure in disrepair. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, providing essential resources to families and communities as they begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding.

“We are thrilled to be here, doing our part for Western North Carolina in the best way we know how - with an incredible, impactful show,” said Pat Dickenson, co-owner of Lincoln Theatre.

“This concert is about more than just raising money—it’s about coming together as a community to lift up our neighbors and the music community in Western North Carolina,” said Thorne Daubenspeck, Executive Director of Band Together. “We’re grateful to the artists, partners, and everyone who’s joining us to help those affected by this disaster.”

Event Details:

What: Music for the Mountains – A Concert Benefiting Western North Carolina

When: Sunday, October 27th, 2024

Where: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

Tickets: eTix.com

The event will feature performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Chatham County Line, BJ Barham and more, with promises to be a night of unity, inspiration, and support for those in need. Attendees can expect a powerful evening of live music and opportunities to directly contribute to the recovery efforts.

