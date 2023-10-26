Max Chernin, Sean Allan Krill & More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL at The North Carolina Theatre

The North Carolina Theatre has revealed a Broadway studded cast for their upcoming production of Elf: The Musical at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts staged in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, December 9-17. Get your tickets now at Click Here.

The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) is celebrating their 40th season by launching Elf: The Musical with a talented cast of both Broadway, local, and youth performers. This hilarious musical follows the smash-hit 2003 movie that's now a Holiday classic-Buddy's Teflon-coated cheer can't disguise the fact that he's suspiciously tall for an elf. When Santa breaks the news to him that he is, in fact, a human, Buddy sets out from the North Pole to find his real father in New York City and is faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa! Buddy is then determined to win over his new family and help New Yorkers remember the true meaning of Christmas. Elf: The Musical tickets are now available for purchase at Click Here.

Director and Executive Artistic Director, Eric Woodall says,

Few films capture the essence of Christmas like Elf. This joyful classic is a must-see during the holiday season. And what better way to experience the magic of Christmas than to see it LIVE, with a performance that will delight young and old alike! Our cast, mixed of Broadway stars and local talent, will knock your stockings off with their incredible singing, dancing, and hijinks. You will leave with a smile on your face and the spirit of Christmas in your heart.

Spreading Christmas cheer and starring as the loveable Buddy, from Broadway's Parade, is Max Chernin. Tony Award Nominee from Broadway's Jagged Little Pill is Sean Allan Krill playing the scrooge-like Walter Hobbs, Broadway's Once On This Island star, Courtnee Carter, plays Jovie and Broadway's The Music Man fan favorite, Kathy Voytko, plays Emily Hobbs. Cameron Lewis plays Michael Hobbs and Okisha Renée Wells plays Deb with Jim Bray as Santa and Mr. Greenway. Comprising the ensemble is Malachi McCaskill as Manager, Jordan Radis as Chadwick, Larry Toyter as Charlie/Matthews, Joel Douglas, Tavis Kordell Cunningham, Anthony DaSilva as Sam, Breia Kelley as Shawanda, Sam Pearson as Charlotte, Faythe Kelly as Mrs. Claus, Ella Ludwig as Sales Woman, Emily Gardenhire, Ellie Cook as Internal Swing, with Zion Zollicoffer and Kelsey Walston as Swings. The NCT Youth Ensemble Myriam Azcona, Evie Brunelle, Asher Saab, Asali Smith, and Nicole Sienkowski is the cherry on top of this cast sundae, complete with sprinkle topping!

Music Director is Andrew Bourgoin and Choreographer is Nikki Long. Sound Design is by Eric Alexander Collins, Lighting Design is by Samuel Rushen, and Wig Design is by Bo King. The Production Manager and Associate Producer is Max Kaufman, Technical Director is Bill Yates, Jr., Production Stage Manager is Brant Sennett, Company Manager is Dawn Marie Locklear, Child Guardian is Jenna Johnson, and Dance Captain is Joel Douglas. The Authors are Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, Composer is Matthew Sklar and Lyricist is Chad Beguelin. Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features. Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. Elf: The Musical is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI).

This musical is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with the message of spreading kindness and joy. With catchy songs and heartwarming story, this modern-day holiday musical is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf! After all, like Buddy says, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear". Get your tickets at Click Here.

About:

Since its founding in 1984, The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) has been Raleigh's top-tier professional non-profit regional theatre. They are committed to producing exquisite musicals, combined with bringing together nationally renowned musical artists and homegrown talent, as an integral part of revitalizing downtown Raleigh. Furthermore, The North Carolina Theatre Conservatory has given hundreds of local youths unparalleled artistic training by the industry's leading instructors. By granting wide access to live theatre, while concurrently bolstering economic growth, this premier organization continues to cultivate the region's cultural vitality. NCT is in part funded by the City of Raleigh and its recommendations from the Raleigh Arts Commission. They produce Broadway hits reimagined for today, providing entertainment for everyone. For each production, NCT gathers triple threat actors, musicians, production crew and artists that bring joy and dedication to their craft and are guaranteed to give show-stopping performances to Raleigh spectators. NCT graciously welcomes Broadway celebrities visiting from out of state, celebrates the incredible talent of their Raleigh theatre professionals, and creates a one-of-a-kind Broadway-caliber experience for their patrons.