MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Cast Announced by Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh has announced the cast for its holiday production, 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,' which will run Dec. 9-20 at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley' is a holiday sequel to Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice.' It's 1815, and the Bennet sisters are gathering at the Darcy estate for Christmas when an unexpected guest sparks new romance, witty banter and delightful surprises. The play centers on Mary Bennet, the bookish middle sister, who finds an unlikely match in Arthur de Bourgh, the awkward new heir to Rosings Park.

'Imagine 'Bridgerton' meeting 'Love Actually.' This fresh holiday play brings Jane Austen's beloved characters from 'Pride and Prejudice' to life in 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,'' said Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh's producing artistic director who is also directing the show. 'Full of romantic mishaps and sharp wit, it's a smart, funny, heartwarming rom-com that I can't wait to share with Theatre Raleigh audiences. Whether you're a lifelong Austen devotee or simply looking for a new holiday tradition, this is a treat for all ages.'

Among the cast highlights:

Kendall Cafaro will star as Mary Bennet. Cafaro recently earned a master's degree from New York University. Her regional credits include productions at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

Michael Saguto will make his Theatre Raleigh debut as Arthur de Bourgh. Saguto recently earned a master's degree in acting from Yale University. His credits include 'The Misanthrope' off-Broadway and the Netflix series 'Easy.'

Kevin Rico will play Fitzwilliam Darcy. Rico played the Sorting Hat and Bane and understudied the title role in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.' He has also appeared in 'Othello' at Shakespeare in the Park and on TV in 'Chicago P.D.' and 'The Blacklist.'

Chapel Hill actor Jenny Latimer, artistic director of Center Theater Company in Carrboro, will play Anne de Bourgh. Latimer originated the role of adult Cosette in the 25th anniversary national tour of 'Les Misérables' and directed the world premiere of 'Around the World in 80 Days' at Theatre Raleigh.

The cast also includes Sophie Lindwall as Elizabeth Darcy, Tatiana Burrus as Jane Bingley, Keagan Kermode as Charles Bingley and Kinza Surani as Lydia Wickham. Meghan Tanaka and Zachary Orellana-Kennedy will serve as swings.

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company recognized for its high-caliber musicals, dramas and concert series featuring exceptional talent. It is known for bringing in acclaimed stage and screen performers for Theatre Raleigh productions, including Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Stephanie J. Block, Kim Zimmer, Norbert Leo Butz and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

Theatre Raleigh's shows often sell out. However, tickets are still available for the third week of the next Theatre Raleigh show, 'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,' from Oct. 21-Nov. 9.

A limited number of subscriptions for Theatre Raleigh's 2027 season are on sale while supplies last. The 2027 season will include 'The Third Man,' 'Rent,' 'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations' and 'Les Misérables.' Single tickets go on sale Nov. 16, when season subscriptions will no longer be available.

Tickets to the remaining 2026 shows and subscriptions to the 2027 season are available at theatreraleigh.com.

Event Details

'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'

Dates: Dec. 9-20, 2026

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Venue: De Ann S. Jones Theatre at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27616

Cost: $39-$57

Tickets: Available at theatreraleigh.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Theatre Raleigh

Photo Credit: Theatre Raleigh



Photo Credit: Theatre Raleigh

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