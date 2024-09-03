News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lineup Unveiled For Inaugural Raleigh Fringe Festival

Sep. 03, 2024
The Raleigh Fringe Festival will mark its debut with an array of performances that promise to captivate and inspire audiences. This year's lineup celebrates creativity and diversity, showcasing a wide range of theatrical expressions and thought-provoking narratives. The primary lineup includes:

  • Brothers in Arms
  • The Eschatology of Terence McKenna
  • Good Girl Gone Single
  • Don Giovanni (Abridged!)
  • Our Hues Are Enuff To Withstand The Storm: A Celebration of Black Womanhood
  • 7 Tales from 7 Voices: A Cary Playwrights' Forum Retrospective
  • Hearts & Minds: A Guide to Relationships
  • party robot
  • The Standbys Present: Give My Regards to (off) Broadway
  • Commedia For The People!
  • Taali se Taal tak: when clap narrates
  • Toast-Her

Along with these 12 ticketed events, the festival will also host busking acts throughout the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center such as shadow puppets, stilt walkers, marionettes, Motley Tones, and a Lysistrata adaptation! Attendees are also invited to the festival's FREE community events and workshops like a Prop Swap, Karaoke Jam, Puppet Jam, Commedia class, an Extemporaneous Monologue Workshop, and a Playwriting Workshop. Don't forget to stroll through the Platy Pop-Up Artist Market and admire the Sidewalk Chalk Murals as well!

The Raleigh Fringe Festival invites you to explore these and many more captivating performances from September 20-22nd at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/raleighfringe2024 or follow us on @raleighfringe.




