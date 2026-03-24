Leanne Morgan To BRING THE TIME OF OUR LIVES Tour To North Charleston Coliseum

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Comedian Leanne Morgan has announced her THE TIME OF OUR LIVES TOUR, which will travel to 32 markets across the United States, including a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on December 5, 2026.

Tickets for the North Charleston performance will go on sale March 27 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

Morgan’s new tour follows her previous headlining run, Just Getting Started, and the success of her Netflix specials, including I’m Every Woman, which became Netflix’s most-viewed stand-up special from a female comedian globally, and Unspeakable Things, which premiered in November 2025 and debuted at #1 worldwide. The special received a 2026 Critics’ Choice Association nomination for Best Comedy Special and won a 2026 Gracie Award.

In the first six months of her Just Getting Started tour, Morgan sold more than 100,000 tickets and headlined venues including the Chicago Theatre, American Airlines Arena, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Her continued transition from comedy clubs to large-scale theaters and arenas has expanded her audience nationwide.

Morgan, a Tennessee native, is known for her storytelling about family life, marriage, and aging. In 2024, she released her debut book, What in the World?!, which became a New York Times bestseller. She also stars in the Netflix sitcom Leanne, which premiered in 2025 and follows a woman rebuilding her life after an unexpected divorce.

In addition to her stand-up and television work, Morgan appears in the Amazon Prime Video film You’re Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. She was also named to The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment.

Ticket Information

Leanne Morgan will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on December 5, 2026. Tickets go on sale March 27 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available via Ticketmaster and the venue box office.