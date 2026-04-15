Video: COME FROM AWAY at Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh has released first look footage of COME FROM AWAY, the beloved musical that runs April 1 through 19, 2026.

Directed by Tim Seib with music direction by Lauren Tompkins and choreography by Mandie Rapoza, the production featured a cast of twelve actors each playing multiple roles. Jon Parker Douglas, Sara Jean Ford, Sai Graham, Jonah Ho'okano, Eric Jon Mahlum, Payton Prince, Yolanda Rabun, Anne Scaramuzzo, Brian Westbrook, Chelsea Wilson, Jeremy Woodard, and Casey Wortham led the company, with Jameson Clanton, Trevor Ketterling, and Kelsey Walston serving as swings.

The creative team included Benedict R. Fancy (scenic design), Parker Gagnier (sound), Ella Brooks (costumes), Timothy Domack (props), Rob Denton (lighting), and Elisa Acevedo Rogers (hair and wig design). Mette CJ Schladweiler served as production stage manager.

Theatre Raleigh is led by Executive Director Lauren Kennedy Brady and Artistic Director Eric Woodall, who also served as casting director on the production.

For information on upcoming productions, visit TheatreRaleigh.com.