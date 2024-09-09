DPAC Nominated For National Theater Of The Year Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), a leading trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals, has once again nominated DPAC for its top theater award.

DPAC is one of six venues nominated for Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA). The winner will be announced in October at the annual IEBA conference. DPAC previously won this honor in 2018 and was nominated again in 2023.

IEBA’s 2024 Theater of the Year nominees are:

ACL Live – Austin, Texas – Capacity: 2,750

DPAC – Durham, North Carolina - Capacity: 2,700

Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, New York – Capacity: 3,000

Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, Minnesota - Capacity: 2,600

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida – Capacity: 2,180

Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, Tennessee - Capacity: 1,630

“We are honored to be recognized among this outstanding group of nominated theaters,” said Brad Saks - Director of Programming at DPAC. “At DPAC, we are dedicated to providing the best live entertainment experiences to our guests, and it is a testament to our entire team at DPAC, Nederlander and PFM to be acknowledged this way by esteemed industry professionals.”

In DPAC’s recently completed 15th season of operations under the direction of Nederlander and PFM, the theater held 260 performances and welcomed a record-breaking 626,071 guests.

In addition to this nomination, DPAC is consistently ranked among the nation’s top-five theaters by renowned publications such as Pollstar, Billboard, and VenuesNow.

Founded in 1970, IEBA is a not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals. With more than 1,300 members and representing billions of dollars in buying power, IEBA provides networking opportunities and continuing education to its members to strengthen relationships, foster growth and increase revenue for the live entertainment industry.

