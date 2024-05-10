Capital Arts Theater Guild Will Host DECONSTRUCTING: John Caird

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Arts Theater Guild will present the 2nd installment of its new interview series, DECONSTRUCTING, with special guest, John Caird on May 23 at 7:30 PM at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center's Lobby Cabaret Theater, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC, 27616.

DECONSTRUCTING is a live interview series with successful theater artists across many disciplines –playwrights, composers, directors, artistic directors – DECONSTRUCTING aims to “deconstruct” the guest's artistic process in regards to their major contributions to the American theatre landscape, as well as their human experience of forging a career at the top level of their field. Audiences will have the opportunity to ask these experts the burning questions they have always wanted answers to, and the evening will be elevated by LIVE PERFORMANCES representing the milestones of the artist's career.

Join CATG for these one of a kind evenings, and get an up close and personal experience with some of our industry's great minds with time for photo ops and the chance to mingle.

About John Caird

Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning director, John Caird, is an Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Principal Guest Director of the Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten) in Stockholm, and a freelance writer and director of plays, musicals, and operas.

He has won numerous awards including Olivier Awards for Nicholas Nickleby and Candide, and Tony Awards for Les Misérables and Nicholas Nickleby.

His recent directorial credits include his own adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki's animated film Spirited Away in Tokyo; Estella Scrooge in New York; A Knights' Tale, Hamlet, and Twelfth Night, all in Tokyo; Don Giovanni at Welsh National Opera; McQueen at the Haymarket Theatre; Tosca in Chicago and LA; Love's Labour's Lost at the Stratford Festival in Canada; La bohème in San Francisco and Toronto, Parsifal in Chicago; and his own musical, Daddy Long Legs, off-Broadway, in Tokyo, and across the U.S. His many National Theatre productions include his own Olivier-award winning version of Bernstein's Candide, now playing in multiple productions worldwide. His directorial work for the RSC included over 20 productions, including Nicholas Nickleby and Les Misérables, both of which have won numerous awards in the West End, Broadway, and all around the world. At Dramaten he has directed Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Dance of Death, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, Gertrud, and Merry Wives of Windsor.

Caird's book about directing – THEATRE CRAFT – is published by Faber & Faber in London and New York. Go to johncaird.com for more information about his career.

