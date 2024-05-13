PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite.” This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for all four performances are on sale May 24 and may be purchased at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

“Heroes Unite” marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It's the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.

SHOW DETAILS IN RALEIGH:

When: Saturday October 26, 2024 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Sunday October 27, 2024 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Where: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

2 East South Street Raleigh, NC 27601

Tickets: Tickets start at $25*. Tickets are available at the Martin Marietta Center Box Office and martinmariettacenter.com. Prices are subject to change. *$25 tickets are available only while supplies last. Additional fees & taxes may apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available, starting at $110. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com.

