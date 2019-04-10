BWW Review: For Fans Looking for a Redemptive Adaptation After the Disastrous Movie, THE LIGHTNING THIEF Musical Delivers

I can see how THE LIGHTNING THIEF musical might be compared to a cross between HARRY POTTER and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Based on Rick Riordan's book of the same name, the musical tells the story of Percy Jackson and friends, a group of half-bloods who straddle the line between being half-God and half-mortal, and their quest to become heroes of their own story. In short, the Gods are real, they have kids, and their kids have issues.

Theatrically, the show is rough. Sound issues, trite lyrics, a scaffolding set, LED rope lights, and some strange futuristic-looking pieces that get rolled on and off the stage, make parts of THE LIGHTNING THIEF seem more like a high school production than a national tour. But for young fans looking for a redemptive adaptation of Riordan's book after the disastrous movie version, this LIGHTNING THIEF is just about perfect.

This show transcends production values by driving home the message that "what makes you different, makes you strong." And judging by the swarms of young fans donning their 'Camp Half-Blood' orange tees and lining up to meet the cast at the stage door, that makes this Percy Jackson not only rootable, but relevant.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL runs through tonight, April 10th at the Durham Performing Arts Center. For more information visit: https://www.dpacnc.com/.





