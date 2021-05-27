Adam Jacobs, Sydney Morton, Kyle Taylor Parker & Christine Sherrill to Star in SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at North Carolina Theatre

Songs for a New World is set to be North Carolina Theatre's first production since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Meet the cast of Songs for a New World -- a quartet of luminaries from the stages of Broadway, including Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, The Lion King, and Les Misérables on Broadway), Sydney Morton (Memphis, Evita, Motown, and American Psycho on Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway), and Christine Sherrill (Gypsy at NCT). North Carolina natives Melvin Gray, Jr. and Kate McMillan will be the male and female standbys.

Book Online: nctheatre.com

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD!

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Eric Woodall

JULY 27, 2021 - AUGUST 1, 2021

RALEIGH MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM