THE WEIR to Open at Prague Shakespeare Company

NEW! Prague Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Prague & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Prague Shakespeare Company will present the English-language Czech debut of Conor McPherson's Laurence Olivier Award-winning play The Weir performed in English with Czech surtitles and translation by Jan Hančil at Divadlo Na Prádle on 29, 30 and 31 October.

On a stormy night, four local men gather in an isolated pub in rural Ireland. Their usual banter and everyday lives are disrupted by the arrival of a woman called Valerie. The stories they weave to impress her are gripping, haunting and deeply unsettling. As the night unfolds amidst the howling wind and crackling fire, Finbar, Jack and Jim captivate the newcomer, Valerie, with their ghostly anecdotes. The atmosphere thickens with suspense and hints of the supernatural, each story woven intricately into the rich fabric of Ireland's haunting traditions. Little do they know that she has a profoundly personal story of her own, the sharing of which will leave them all shaken.

The play unfolds as a tapestry of supernatural narratives interwoven with personal tragedies, showcasing the haunting power of storytelling that binds individuals together in unexpected ways. McPherson's deft touch and the raw emotions brought forth by the characters create an unforgettable theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

The Weir is a testament to the need for human connection, the possibility of hope, the enduring power of storytelling, and the mystical allure of Ireland's folklore, captivating audiences with its hauntingly evocative storytelling.

The Weir is the play that brought McPherson ('one of the finest writers of his generation' – New York Times) to the world's attention as a truly great writer, winning the Evening Standard, Critics' Circle and Olivier awards for Best New Play when it premiered at the Royal Court.

Directed by John Morrison who also stars as Jack alongside Sinead Phelps as Valerie, Jim High as Finbar, Jeff Smith / Marc Cram as Jim and Caolán O’Neill-Forde as Brendan.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 17 Hrs 40 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Získejte novinky z Broadwaye na WhatsAppu Získejte nejnovější aktualizace, zprávy a exkluzivní obsah přímo v aplikaci.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming