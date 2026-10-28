Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE WEIR to Open at Prague Shakespeare Company
Performances are on 29, 30 and 31 October.
Prague Shakespeare Company will present the English-language Czech debut of Conor McPherson's Laurence Olivier Award-winning play The Weir performed in English with Czech surtitles and translation by Jan Hančil at Divadlo Na Prádle on 29, 30 and 31 October.
On a stormy night, four local men gather in an isolated pub in rural Ireland. Their usual banter and everyday lives are disrupted by the arrival of a woman called Valerie. The stories they weave to impress her are gripping, haunting and deeply unsettling. As the night unfolds amidst the howling wind and crackling fire, Finbar, Jack and Jim captivate the newcomer, Valerie, with their ghostly anecdotes. The atmosphere thickens with suspense and hints of the supernatural, each story woven intricately into the rich fabric of Ireland's haunting traditions. Little do they know that she has a profoundly personal story of her own, the sharing of which will leave them all shaken.
The play unfolds as a tapestry of supernatural narratives interwoven with personal tragedies, showcasing the haunting power of storytelling that binds individuals together in unexpected ways. McPherson's deft touch and the raw emotions brought forth by the characters create an unforgettable theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.
The Weir is a testament to the need for human connection, the possibility of hope, the enduring power of storytelling, and the mystical allure of Ireland's folklore, captivating audiences with its hauntingly evocative storytelling.
The Weir is the play that brought McPherson ('one of the finest writers of his generation' – New York Times) to the world's attention as a truly great writer, winning the Evening Standard, Critics' Circle and Olivier awards for Best New Play when it premiered at the Royal Court.
Directed by John Morrison who also stars as Jack alongside Sinead Phelps as Valerie, Jim High as Finbar, Jeff Smith / Marc Cram as Jim and Caolán O’Neill-Forde as Brendan.
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