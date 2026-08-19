YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU to Open at Lakewood Theatre Company

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Lakewood Theatre Company will present Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy You Can't Take It With You, running September 11 through October 18, 2026 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Directed by Don Alder, the 1936 comedy centers on the unconventional Sycamore family, presided over by Grandpa Vanderhof. In their household, money takes a back seat to pursuing whatever makes each family member happy, whether that means collecting snakes, writing plays, practicing ballet or making fireworks in the basement.

Granddaughter Alice is the comparatively conventional member of the family. When she falls in love with Tony Kirby, whom she met at his father's Wall Street investment firm, the couple's very different families are brought together. A visit from Tony's wealthy and strait-laced parents leads to culture clashes, fireworks and a police raid.

Cast of You Can't Take It With You

Robert Lovitz will play Grandpa Vanderhof, with Marilyn Stacey as Penny and Todd Hermanson as Paul Sycamore. Bonnie Auguston will play Essie, with Aiden Brown as Ed Carmichael.

Taylor Jean Grady will play Alice opposite Noah Matthew Rich as Tony Kirby. Jeremy Southard and Wendy Martel will appear as Tony's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kirby.

The cast also includes Caren Graham as Rheba, Shaun Hennessy as Donald, Mark Schwahn as Mr. Kolenkhov, Trisha Todd as Olga, Adrienne Southard as Gay Wellington, Douglas Hout as Wilbur C. Henderson and Danny Bruno as Mr. De Pinna. Christopher Sparks, Dan Weiss and Erik James will play three government agents who arrive to investigate Ed's activities.

Creative Team

Alder directs the production, with scenic design by Chris Whitten, lighting design by Demetri Pavlatos, costume design by Janelle Sutton and prop design by Allen R. Phillips.

Alex Salem serves as stage manager, with Nat Weinham as assistant stage manager. Steve Knox is the producer.

The production's title sponsor is Bonnie Conger, and Samantha Richardson serves as directorial sponsor.

Performance Schedule

You Can't Take It With You opens Friday, September 11 and continues through October 18. Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Additional Saturday matinees will be offered September 26 and October 10 at 2 p.m., with an additional Wednesday performance September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances will take place on Lakewood Theatre Company's 220-seat Headlee Mainstage at the Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Tickets are $47 for adults, with discounts available for students and groups. Reservations can be made through the Lakewood Theatre Company box office at 503-635-3901 or through the company's website.

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