TRANS FEMME by Mikki Gillette to Open at Fuse Theatre

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Fuse Theatre Ensemble will present the world premiere of a new play by award-winning playwright Mikki Gillette, directed by Asae Dean.

Set in 2011, the play centers on members of a trans femme support group. Leaders Sloan and Astrid find their relationship challenged by fiery newcomer Leela, while the impoverished Kat pins her hopes on the older Sunny's promises that she will leave her cis wife, Fran. As tensions rise, the women grapple with relationships, identity and the danger of turning the stigmas directed at them by society onto one another and themselves.

Gillette began developing the play from experiences she had while transitioning and attending a trans femme group at Portland's Q Center.

"That was such a turbulent time in my life, and in the lives of the people I encountered there," Gillette said. "Writing this play was a way to process some of the experiences I went through then and understand them a little better."

The production marks the third premiere of Gillette's work at Fuse within a year, following Magnetic Electric in October 2025 and Riot Queens in March 2026.

"Mikki's work has become a regular part of what we do at Fuse because it is vital that we tell the stories of our trans and gender-nonconforming communities and do so authentically," Artistic Director Rusty Tennant said. "Collectively, we are taking what other companies might deem a risk (original, local work) and centering it."

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Emilia Harrison as Astrid, Robin Amico as Leela, Nick Hilton as Kat, Naomi Mcusic as Sloan, Lena Way as Sunny and Morgan James as Fran.

Asae Dean directs, with Juliet Mylan serving as stage manager and costume design by Lorelai Johnson.

Gillette's previous plays include American Girl, The Queers, My Perfectly Valid Objections, They Them Their, Blonde on a Bum Trip, No More Candy, Tears and Glitter, Mimetic Desire, Magnetic Electric, Riot Queens and The Dark Stuff. American Girl was featured in American Theatre and was named Best Play in the BroadwayWorld Portland Awards following its 2023 production.

Now entering its 19th year, Fuse Theatre Ensemble is a Portland, Oregon-based company with a focus on work centering marginalized communities, including queer and trans voices. The company also produces the annual OUTwright Theatre Festival and has toured productions to New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bali, Adelaide and Avignon.

Additional information about Gillette's work is available at mikkigillette.com.

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