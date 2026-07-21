HANDS ON A HARDBODY to Open at Lakewood Theatre Company This Summer

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Lakewood Theatre Company will present its 74th season premiere with the musical Hands on a Hardbody, July 10 through August 16, 2026. Performances will be held on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Hands on a Hardbody, directed by Thomas C. Graff, is a musical adapted from S.R. Bindler's 1997 documentary of the same name, which chronicles a 1994 contest in Longview, Texas, in which people competed to win a Nissan truck by keeping one hand on it for the longest time. The musical features an original score by Trey Anastasio of the band Phish, music and lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife).

Performances run from July 10 to August 16 with the following schedule: Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM, two Saturdays (July 25, August 8) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (July 29 and August 12) at 7:30 PM. The Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at the Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Ticket prices are $55. Additional discounts are available for students and groups. For more information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Note: Hands on a Hardbody includes mild adult language, references to alcohol, seduction, and physical attraction.On Wednesdays, July 29 and August 12, the theatre continues its Wine or Whiskey on Wednesday (WOW) program, WOW: 25-35. For audience members aged 35 and under, tickets are $30 each. Use the code WOW30 when ordering online to receive this special discount. At these performances, a complimentary wine tasting will be offered one hour before the curtain, courtesy of an Oregon vineyard or distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Story:

When an auto dealership in Longview, TX, launches an endurance contest, ten economically strapped strangers embark on a journey that tests their hearts, minds, and bodies. The contestant who keeps at least one hand on a brand-new hardbody truck the longest gets to drive it off the lot. What initially seems like a mere publicity stunt soon becomes a soul-baring battle of wills. Only one can win, but for all involved, the truck holds the key to their own private American dream.

The mix of people in this contest includes: an unlikeable prior winner who is a bit racist; the son of an immigrant who wants to be a veterinarian; a USMC veteran; an older woman (with her husband for support) who really needs the money; a Texas evangelical; a beauty queen; an older man (and his wife as support) who is recovering from a fall from a big rig; and a few other folks. The backstory involves the faltering dealership, lack of sales, and unethical behavior by some of the staff.

Cast

The ensemble includes Melissa Gale, Derek Gregerson, Kate Potter, Mike Dederian, Andrew Stoffers, Victoria Garcia, Sam Babst, Danny Caputo, Mary Compton, Evan Tait, RJ Tofte, Bryan Durden, Jody Allen, Margo Schembre, and Jason Nuesa.

Artistic Staff:

Hands on a Hardbody is directed by Thomas C. Graff. Cyndy Ramsey-Rier serves as the music director, while Teri Berardino Newman serves as the choreographer and assistant director. Kendra Comerford is the stage manager, Marcus Storey is the sound designer, Bill Burbach is the set designer, Nikki Paulson is the Costume Designer, Ian Anderson-Priddy is the lighting designer, and Allen R. Phillips designs the properties. Steve Knox is the producer.

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