Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Kathleen Van de Veere - WHISKEY & DIAMONDS - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: David Saffert & Jillian Snow Harris - LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE - The Old Church, Darcy White - CABARET WHITE - Lake Theater and Cafe, Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Portland Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kathleen Van de Veere and Casey Hostetler - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: Elyse Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove, Terry Brock & Cherie Price - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater, Laura Hiszczynskyj - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Beth Staats - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: Margaret Louise Chapman - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages, Chris Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove, Melissa Heller - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Patrick Nims - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Seth Renne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, Isaac Lamb - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Marla Nuttman - PROOF - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: Samantha Van Der Merwe - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre, Asae Dean - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, Alicia Turvin - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages, SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Pentacle Theater, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Demetri Pavlatos - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Allison Blaine - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Rusty Tennant - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, Ward ramsdell - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Adam Young - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Ash - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Portland Center Stage, Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater, Darcy White - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co.

Best Musical

Winner: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, RENT - Portland Center Stage, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co.

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co, THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, The Mad Ones - Twilight theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: NaFis - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Kathleen Van de Veere - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater, Ali Bean - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater, DJ Curtis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Jayna Sweet - PROOF - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: Evan Tait - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater, Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Arun Kumar - SONG OF EXTINCTION - Twilight Theater Company

Best Play

Winner: PROOF - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: TWELFTH NIGHT - Young Professionals Co. at Oregon Children's Theatre, THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Joey Benz - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Tyler Buswell - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight theater Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Marcus Storey - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Liz Rogers - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Michael Bard - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Daric Moore - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater



Runners-Up: Emily Matsuda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, Teddy Sferrazza - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Dorinda Toner - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Aubrey Slaughter - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages



Runners-Up: Tim Jaeger - PROOF - Gallery Theater, Megan Read - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater, Arun Kumar - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: NEWSIES - Broadway Rose Theatre Company



Runners-Up: THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Oregon Children's Theatre, SLEEPING BEAUTY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Oregon Children's Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Broadway Rose Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Stumptown Stages, Twilight Theater, Lakewood Theatre Company