Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Kathleen Van de Veere - WHISKEY & DIAMONDS - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: David Saffert & Jillian Snow Harris - LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE - The Old Church, Darcy White - CABARET WHITE - Lake Theater and Cafe, Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Portland Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kathleen Van de Veere and Casey Hostetler - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: Elyse Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove, Terry Brock & Cherie Price - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater, Laura Hiszczynskyj - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Beth Staats - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: Margaret Louise Chapman - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages, Chris Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove, Melissa Heller - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Patrick Nims - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Seth Renne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, Isaac Lamb - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Marla Nuttman - PROOF - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: Samantha Van Der Merwe - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre, Asae Dean - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, Alicia Turvin - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages, SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Pentacle Theater, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Demetri Pavlatos - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Allison Blaine - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Rusty Tennant - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, Ward ramsdell - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Adam Young - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Ash - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Portland Center Stage, Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater, Darcy White - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co.
Best Musical
Winner: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, RENT - Portland Center Stage, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co.
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co, THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, The Mad Ones - Twilight theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: NaFis - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Kathleen Van de Veere - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater, Ali Bean - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater, DJ Curtis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Jayna Sweet - PROOF - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: Evan Tait - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater, Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Arun Kumar - SONG OF EXTINCTION - Twilight Theater Company
Best Play
Winner: PROOF - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: TWELFTH NIGHT - Young Professionals Co. at Oregon Children's Theatre, THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble, TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Joey Benz - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Tyler Buswell - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight theater Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Marcus Storey - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Liz Rogers - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre, Michael Bard - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company, Chris Byrne - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Daric Moore - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater
Runners-Up: Emily Matsuda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater, Teddy Sferrazza - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Dorinda Toner - The Mad Ones - Twilight Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Aubrey Slaughter - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages
Runners-Up: Tim Jaeger - PROOF - Gallery Theater, Megan Read - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater, Arun Kumar - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: NEWSIES - Broadway Rose Theatre Company
Runners-Up: THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Oregon Children's Theatre, SLEEPING BEAUTY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Oregon Children's Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Broadway Rose Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Stumptown Stages, Twilight Theater, Lakewood Theatre Company