Vin Shambry and Leah Yorkston to Star in THE MUSIC MAN Staged Reading

The musical that celebrates the power of transformation is the focus of the next PCS Remix: Staged Reading series. The Music Man Staged Reading will be presented virtually on May 7 and May 8, with live performances broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The Music Man was created by Meredith Willson (book, music, and lyrics) and is based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The staged reading will feature a selection of songs and scenes exploring the romantic journey. Artistic Director Marissa Wolf will direct, with three artists bringing the musical to life in the classic workshop format, with scripts on music stands.

Vin Shambry will take on the role of the ne'er-do-well traveling salesman Harold Hill and Leah Yorkston will play the town librarian and music teacher, Marian Paroo. Eric Little will provide music direction and piano accompaniment, and play some of the townspeople along the way. Following the performance, the team will share insights into the world of the musical.

TICKETS & INFO

Audiences have two chances to catch this virtual staged reading. Two live performances will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. on May 7 and 8. Tickets are Pay What You Will, starting at $5, and can be reserved at pcs.org. The estimated runtime is 60 minutes. ASR captions will be available.

THE MUSIC MAN STAGED READING

Con man Harold Hill means to make a quick buck and be on his way, but when he brings music to a small, conservative town, it bursts open the imaginations and hearts of everyone in it - including Harold himself! This staged reading will investigate the surprising central love story between Harold Hill and Marian Paroo, whose worlds are turned upside down when they find connection in the midst of a glorious upheaval.

THE ARTISTIC TEAM

The Music Man Staged Reading will be helmed by Marissa Wolf (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley), with music direction/accompaniment by Eric Little (Fun Home, The Last Five Years). Vin Shambry (Community Voices Project, Our Town) will play Harold Hill and Leah Yorkston (Sweeney Todd) will take on the role of Marian Paroo. Janine Vanderhoff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will be the Stage Manager.

SPECIAL EVENTS RELATED TO THE MUSIC MAN

Listen Between the Lines: The Music Man with Amir Shirazi

May 3 at 7 p.m. • $20 • Online via Zoom

Learn to listen between the lines to gain a deeper understanding of The Music Man. This class will explore the song structure, style, motifs, and more, of some of the favorite tunes from the show, such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "My White Knight," and "Til There Was You."

Trouble with a Capital T - Re-imaging the Musical

May 6 at 7 p.m. • FREE • Streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch

"Why this show, now?" In this panel discussion, we'll focus this question on the world of musicals, both new and canonical, to talk about what we love - and what we're leaving behind - as we re-imagine the beloved musical for our times. Featuring William Carlos Angulo (In the Heights), Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens), Isaac Lamb (The Bells That Still Can Ring), Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and Artistic Director Marissa Wolf.