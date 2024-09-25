The Broken Planetarium Will Present THE GREENBRIER GHOST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every night in the long abandoned Greenbrier Hotel, an unearthly band retells the story of the murder of one of the town's residents and the ghost that came back to tell her story. The Broken Planetarium presents a retelling of the true story of the Greenbrier Ghost, the only American court case to use a ghost as a witness. With Laura Christina Dunn's playful humor and lyrical storytelling, this new musical asks, in what way are we possessed by the past and how is America itself a haunted house?

The Greenbrier Ghost is by Laura Christina Dunn, with music by Ray Austin, Laura Christina Dunn, Forest Veil, Kay Payne, Lani Jo Leigh, Cassandra Pangelinan, and Julia Babcock.

Directed in collaboration with cast and crew

Music Direction by Ray Austin

Stage Manager and Art Director: Chloe Peterson

Show Dates: October 3rd, 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th, 12th @ 7:30 pm

October 6th and 13th @ 2:00 pm.

Tickets $20 online and sliding scale $15-25 cash at the door. Accepting Arts for All at the door.

