StageWorks Ink's starts it's 7th Season off at CLINTON STREET THEATRE with a live stage adaptation of Popeye beginning April 10th 2020.



Well Blow Me Down! It's a Parody/Homage Musical based on the 1980 Robin William's Film; Popeye! See all the familiar faces as they dance and sing in their shanty town, Sweethaven! All the charming Harry Nilsson penned songs you remember from the film, plus some songs that hit the cutting room floor, performed with a live shanty band in front of your eyes! Come watch Popeye battle for the love of Olive with his mortal enemy Bluto... and maybe even find his pappy!



tHEY are partnerING, once again, with the historic Clinton Street Theater. They have been a longtime supporter of StageWorks Ink and we hope to continue to partner with them for a long while.

DETAILS



THE SHOW:

Based on the 1980s film starring Robin Williams and directed by Robert Altman. Looking for the father (Todd A. Robinson) who deserted him as a baby, a sailor named Popeye (Sean Ryan Lamb) journeys to the port town of Sweethaven. Popeye befriends an assortment of eccentrics and falls in love with Olive Oyl (Landy Lamb), who already has a suitor, the bully Bluto (Steve Coker). Popeye also discovers an abandoned baby, Swee'Pea, whom he raises as his own. But when the spurned Bluto kidnaps Olive and the child, Popeye takes action, with the help of his magic spinach.



WHO:

StageWorks Ink.

Web: www.stageworksink.com

Phone: 503-888-5141



WHERE:

Clinton Street Theater

2522 SE Clinton Street

Portland, OR 97202

Web: www.cstpdx.com

Phone: (503) 238a?'5588



WHAT:

Popeye LIVE!



PERFORMANCES:

Friday April 10th, Saturday April 11th at 7pm Easter Sunday April 12that 2pm (1pm Easter Egg Hunt Kids under 12 free with paid Adult.)



Friday April 17th, Saturday April 18th at 7pm Sunday April 19th at 2pm



Thursday April 23rd, Friday April 24th, Saturday April 25th at 7pm Sunday April 26th at 2pm



TICKETS:

Thursday and *Sunday Performances: Advance Tickets: $18.00 $21.00 at the door.

Kids under 12: $10.00

Friday and Saturday Performances: Advance Tickets: $20.00 $23.00 at the door.

Kids under 12: $10.00



*Easter Sunday April 12th: Kids under 12 Free with Paid Adult admission.



BOX OFFICE:

www.cstpdx.com Phone: (503) 238a?'5588





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You