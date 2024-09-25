Spotlight: R.U.R. at Lakewood Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Theatre Company will present R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): A Futuristic Thriller Exploring AI and Ethics, running September 13 - October 20, 2024.



The play originally written by Karel Capek in 1920, has been newly adapted and directed by Matthew B. Zrebski for Lakewood Theatre Company. It explores the ethics and decision-making surrounding robotics and artificial intelligence, highlighting its relevance in today's AI tech revolution. It asks: What happens when our machines start to outsmart us?



The story unfolds on a mysterious island where a factory produces biologically engineered humanoid robots. Helena Glory of the Humanity League, portrayed by Taylor Jean Grady, advocates for equal rights for these humanoids, while Harry Domin, played by Matt Sunderland, manages the factory. As the plot develops, Dr. Gall, played by Brian Trybom, alters the design of the humanoids, leading to unexpected consequences.



The ensemble cast features Jacquelle Davis, Conor Eifler, Stan Smith, Nohad Abbass, Katie “AL” Rodgers, Jereck Flamenco, Margo Schembre, Connor French, Meg Morrigan, and Sammy Martin.



Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with Sundays at 2:00 PM. A special performance will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 PM, and an additional matinee on Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.



Tickets are priced at $42 for adults and $40 for seniors, with discounts available for students and groups. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at (503) 635-3901.



As part of the theatre's Wine on Wednesday program, tickets for audience members on September 25 aged 35 and under will be available online for $30 using the code WOW30, which includes a complimentary wine tasting one hour before the performance. OLCC rules apply!



Lakewood Theatre Company, established in 1952, is the oldest continually operated not-for-profit theatre in the Portland Metropolitan area, dedicated to the presentation of drama and the development of theatre artists.



